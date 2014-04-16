Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Novelists are artists too, and independent author Tracy Falbe is part of the creative community of sellers on Etsy. Her Etsy shop is called Perfect Pages and now includes signed paperback copies of her historical fantasy Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale.



Etsy buyers of the 356-page trade paperback can communicate with the author and request specific messages inside the book when she signs it.



Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale is set in 1561 Bohemia and brings to life the supernatural folkloric beliefs of the era in the character of Thal, a werewolf born of a witch and a sorcerer. He is hunting the killers of his mother who was tortured and burned at the stake by witch hunters. In her final act of magic she casts a spell that summons Thal to avenge her.



Against the backdrop of the Holy Roman Empire and the rising tension between Protestants and Catholics, Thal journeys across Bohemia to Prague where he encounters the beautiful Altea Kardas, stepdaughter of the Magistrate who sentenced his mother to burn. Thal must choose between Altea’s plea for mercy for the sake of her entire family and his vicious desire for vengeance.



Blending the supernatural with the historical, Falbe creates a cast of gypsies, mercenaries, Jesuits, aristocrats, musicians, and werewolves in this darkly romantic novel that pits ancient pagan magic against the intolerance of the Early Modern world.



A recent March 16th review at the book blog Pure Jonel called Werelord Thal “…a brilliant read for those who enjoy the mixing of history with the supernatural.”



Werelord Thal is Falbe’s ninth novel. She is also the author of two fantasy series Rys Rising and The Rys Chronicles. She has been an Etsian since 2010. Her shop Perfect Pages sells all of her fiction and nonfiction ebooks along with vintage finds and vintage digital images.



“I got the idea to put signed copies of Werelord Thal on Etsy when a man contacted me because he really wanted a signed paperback,” Falbe explained. Paperbacks of Werelord Thal are printed on demand by Createspace that supplies them to Amazon. But readers who order there cannot get them signed by the author because they are printed and shipped directly to the customer. Falbe keeps a small personal stock of paperbacks to sell at conventions and shows. From this supply she can sign paperbacks for buyers who deal with her directly.



“I was flattered that a reader went through the trouble of contacting me. It was just the nudge I needed to get Werelord Thal paperbacks on Etsy,” Falbe said.