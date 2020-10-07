Significant Demand for 3D Sensors in the Coming Years

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The global 3D sensor market size is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 10.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.9%. Rising demand for 3D-enabled devices in consumer electronics and the increasing requirement for medical imaging solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the 3D sensor industry.



The market for image sensors is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The demand for image sensors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of smartphones and cameras has enabled the growth of the CMOS 3D image sensors market owing to their use in these devices as well as other consumer electronics. Many upcoming smartphones are expected to have 3D sensors in them.



Consumer electronics to hold the majority of the global 3D sensor market share during the forecast period



Consumer electronics is expected to hold a major share in the global 3D sensor market, by end-users, during the forecast period. The application areas of 3D sensors in consumer electronics include mobile phones, wearable electronics, tablet PCs, cameras, and remote controls. Various 3D sensors, such as 3D image sensors, 3D position sensors, and 3D accelerometers, are used in these consumer electronics devices. Intelligence, reliability, low power consumption, low-cost, and high integration are the drivers for the integration of 3D sensing technology in consumer electronics.



APAC 3D sensor market to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2025



The 3D sensor market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. APAC is the fastest-growing market for 3D sensors in various application areas such as consumer electronics, medical, and automotive.



Key Market Players



Infineon Technologies (Germany), Microchip Technology (US), OmniVision Technologies (US), PMD Technologies (Germany), Sony (Japan), Keyence (Japan), Cognex Corporation (US), IFM Electronic (Germany), Intel Corporation (US), LMI Technologies (Canada), Samsung (South Korea), Occipital (US), Qualcomm (US), Sick (Germany), ASUSTeK Computer (Taiwan), Finisar Corporation (US), Microsoft (US), Panasonic (Japan), Leuze Electronic (Germany), and Melexis (Belgium) are a few major companies dominating the global 3D sensor market.



