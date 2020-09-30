Significant Growth in Inductor Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The global inductor market is estimated to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 4.7 billion by 2025; at a CAGR of 4.2%. Major driving factors of the inductor market are the increasing demand for consumer electronics that require a large number of inductors and the rising adoption of electric vehicles. Recent advancements in wireless technologies such as 4G and 5G have increased the scope for electronic components in a wide range of applications in industrial and commercial sectors.



Wire-wound inductors are expected to hold largest market share during forecast period



Wire-wound inductors have a core made of magnetic metals such as iron or ferrite with a wire wound around it. Unwanted radio frequencies can interfere with audio sound quality and disrupt electrical circuits. Thus, wire-wound inductors are used as they can block or filter radio frequencies. They are typically found in car audio systems and electronic control units (ECUs) and also in electronic equipment used in communication infrastructures and mobile base stations. They are mainly used in the high-frequency circuits of mobile communication equipment, such as wireless LAN, mobile phones, broadband components, RFID tags, RF transceivers, Bluetooth, Wireless PDA, and security systems. Wire-wound inductors are larger in size and their performance is twice than that of multilayered inductors of the same size. Wire-wound inductors have the largest market share as the manufacturing costs involved are less compared with other types of inductors and they provide a high inductance value.



Ferrite core inductors to hold the largest market share during forecast period



A ferromagnetic core uses iron or ferrite materials to increase inductance. It offers higher resistance compared with other inductor core types, however, it is not always reliable as it reaches its magnetic saturation level relatively quickly when dealing with high inductance. Ferrite core inductors are used in surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters and voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO) circuits for telecommunication, hard disks, notebook computers, and other electronic equipment. Several applications associated with ferrite core inductors are broadband transformers, noise filters, power transformers, converter and inverter transformers, and others. Multilayered ferrite inductors are used in various electronic devices such as CD-ROM, hard disks, modems, printers, computing devices such as personal computers and converters including DC-DC converters. Due to their adoption in a large number of applications, the demand for ferrite inductors is on the rise.



Consumer Electronics vertical to hold largest market share of inductor market from 2020 to 2025



Consumer electronic products are vulnerable to operational threats from voltage transients such as lightning and electro-static discharge (ESD), short circuits, or overload conditions. These products must comply with the ongoing regulatory standards for safe and energy-efficient operation, transmission, and the distribution of power/signal. The growing demand for consumer electronics across the world, such as smartphones, tablets, portable gaming consoles, laptops, and set-top boxes is the major factor driving the demand for various inductors. The consumer electronics vertical makes the highest use of inductors. Inductors in consumer electronics are used for power supply in various complex circuits to manage current, and also, as filters in circuits to cut off undesirable frequencies. Thus, the consumer electronics vertical is expected to have the largest market share of the inductor market.



The Inductor market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Murata Manufacturing (Japan), TDK (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology (US), TAIYO YUDEN (Japan), and Chilisin (Taiwan).



