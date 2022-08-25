Significant Growth of Remote Automotive Exhaust Sensing Market During 2022-2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2022 -- The global remote automotive exhaust sensing market size is projected to grow from USD 76 Million in 2022 to USD 147 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2027.



Stringent emission norms and standards enforced by North American and European governments are attributed to the increasing demand for remote automotive exhaust sensing systems.



The services segment accounted for the largest market share (~64%) in 2021, and a similar trend is expected in the near future. The services segment offers remote sensing devices used to monitor vehicle emissions on a rental or lease basis. Ecosystem players such as Opus Group AB and Hager Environmental & Atmospheric Technologies (HEAT) collaborate with government agencies to monitor vehicle emissions for the collaborative time duration. These factors are expected to drive the market growth for services segment.



Asia Pacific held the largest share of ~40% in the remote automotive exhaust sensing market in 2021 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.3% in the near future. The market growth in this region is predominantly rising due to the strong presence of key remote automotive exhaust sensing system manufacturers such as Doppler Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., Anhui Baolong Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Chunlai Technology Co., Ltd., and Korea Environment Corporation (K-eco).



Key Market Players

Opus Group AB (Sweden), Hager Environmental & Atmospheric Technologies (US), Doppler Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Anhui Baolong Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Korea Environment Corporation (South Korea), and Hangzhou Chunlai Technology Co., Ltd. (China) are some of the key players in the remote automotive exhaust sensing market.