Significant Investment in Carbon Neutral Transport Infrastructure Across Asia Pacific

According to ING bank, three of Asia's major economies are likely to spend upwards of $12 trillion in an effort to achieve net-zero carbon emissions within the transportation sector. China, Japan, and South Korea are the main producers of carbon dioxide emissions within the Asia Pacific region. The plans encompass the capacity for governments to provide new fleets of electric cars, electrified rail systems, hydrogen-powered lorries, sustainably fueled airplanes and ammonia-burning ships in an effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions across the three economic powers by 2060. This significant investment is set to produce a plethora of new job openings across the region, making it an exciting time to explore the career opportunities available as the green revolution takes place across Asia Pacific.



LVI Associates secures business critical talent in engineering and infrastructure, including key transportation jobs in Asia Pacific. The firm is a well-established presence in the region and also part of a global workforce that numbers 1,000+. Extensive expertise in transportation jobs in Asia Pacific, as well as other fields, including building services, construction, power and renewable energy has made LVI Associates a go to for ambitious individuals looking to take a career-defining next step as well as organisations with a view to recruiting top talent. The firm works with businesses from across the spectrum, from agile and innovative start-ups to global names in engineering and infrastructure. The dual regional and international perspective that the firm has is useful and unique and comes from its broad international connections. Also crucial is the fact that LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries.



Via a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, LVI Associates is able to create options for businesses that are keen to work with the best and the brightest. The firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and is focused on ensuring that the hiring experience is satisfying and productive for all involved. Key to this is the investment that the firm makes in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis to be able to deliver exceptionally high standards and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. This is an approach that continued during the pandemic when the versatile team helped clients adapt to the challenges of a more virtual experience. There are transportation jobs in Asia Pacific available via LVI Associates, as well as many other roles, including: Technical Chemical Sales Manager, Data Centre Services Manager, O&M Engineer and Offshore Wind Civil Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.