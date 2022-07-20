Significant Opportunities in Africa Automotive Lubricants Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2022 -- The report "https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/africa-automotive-lubricants-239124245.html">Automotive Lubricants for Africa - Brand Awareness, Market Share, Sales Channel Analysis and Market Size & Forecast to 2020", The Africa automotive lubricants market is projected to be worth 763,781.6 kilo liters by 2020, registering a CAGR of 3.5% between 2015 and 2020.



Browse 14 market data Tables and 63 Figures spread through 96 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Lubricants for Africa - Brand Awareness, Market Share, Sales Channel Analysis and Market Size & Forecast to 2020"



The automotive lubricants market in Africa is projected to grow at a significant rate primarily during the next five years. The growth of the automotive sector in African countries is fueling the demand for automotive lubricants in Africa. Another major factor contributing to the growth of the market is the rise in the purchasing power of the consumers, which is likely to act as a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the next five years.



Independent workshops is the most-preferred sales channel for the automotive lubricants market in Africa till 2020



The automotive lubricants market in Africa is segmented by sales channels, namely, OEM dealership, workshops, garages, and others (includes independent retailers). Independent workshops is the most preferred sales channel for lubricants refills in passenger vehicles and holds the major market share in the Africa automotive lubricants market. The high demand for independent workshops is primarily because of faster service delivery offered by workshops as compared to OEM dealerships. Moreover, independent workshops also provide lubricants refills at a much lower cost as compared to OEM dealership. On the other hand, others category includes independent retailers which sell lubricants of all brands. These shops include low cost and easily available lubricants which in turn attracts customers.



Hoardings & banners account for the maximum share in brand promotion channel for Africa automotive lubricants market



Hoardings & banners is the leading brand promotion channel in the Africa automotive lubricants market. This is due to the fact that it is the most convenient and effective medium to reach out to the end users. By far, it is one of the most important modes of channel to address the end users. TV commercial is the next preferred promotion channel with leading position in few countries. TV commercial plays a major role in creating awareness of new products for a company as it is the easiest, fastest, and cheapest medium to reach the masses. Other major brand promotion channels adopted by major brands/companies include print media, digital media, and others.



Margin is the most important factor for the selection of lubricants brand



In African countries, margin is considered as the most vital factor for the selection of lubricants brand for workshops, garages, and retails. Along with margin, some other factors that are considered important for the selection of lubricants brand are price, brand awareness, and product quality. For instance, in case of OEM franchise, product range, quality, availability, and delivery time are the major parameters influencing the sale, when there are multiple products of different companies recommended by the OEM.



Currently, the automotive lubricants market in Africa is dominated by various market players such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Total S.A. (France), BP Plc. (U.K.), Chevron Corporation (U.S.), PetroChina Company Limited (China), Oil Libya (Kenya), Engen (South Africa), Valvoline (U.S.), KenolKobil (Kenya), Oryx Energies (Tanzania), Conoil Plc. (Nigeria), and Misr Petroleum Company (Egypt).



The research study is aimed at identifying emerging trends and opportunities in the automotive lubricants market for Africa along with a detailed classification of the market, in terms of volume. It provides a comprehensive competitive landscape and identifies the key players in the African market. The research study also includes a detailed segmentation of the automotive lubricants market on the basis of brand awareness, application, and sales channel.