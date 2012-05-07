Signs of Economic Recovery Spur Palm Beach Home Sales

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- According to the Associated Press, a new report came out on unemployment showing the lowest rate in years. Jobless claims and overall unemployment have dropped month after month inspiring investors, business owners and real estate buyers to gain confidence in America’s bright economic future. Certain industries experience direct influxes based on reports like these including the stock market and real estate industry.



The Harelik Team, a leading real estate group in Palm Beach specializing in 55 Plus Communities, has experienced a significant increase in home sales and listings acquired due to a confident economy. The Harelik Team has decades of experience in the real estate industry which has allowed them to experience upward and downward trends as a result of economic reports like the one released recently.



Palm Beach realtors are reporting more and more homes being sold in communities like the Bellaggio at a much faster rate than usual. Additionally, less of these homes appear to be from troubled mortgages like short sales and foreclosures as they were in the past. The real estate industry appears to be on the same path to recovery as the rest of the economy.



Real estate professionals aren’t the only ones anticipating a positive years for American economic growth. The Federal Reserve, which typically makes very conservative estimates, expects economic growth this year of between 2.4% and 2.9%. That would be the highest level of overall growth in years. Additionally they predict unemployment to average around 7.8% which would be the lowest since pre-recession years.



Of course, the country is prepared for slow economic growth as we enter the Summer months when fuel prices typically go up and consumerism goes down. If the United States can stabilize itself - economically – through the Summer, chances of a banner economic fourth quarter are high. Bellagio