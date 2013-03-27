Signs Super Cheap Announces the Release of Poly Bag Signs in the Near Future

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Signs Super Cheap, a quality leader in affordable yard signs, announced the release of poly bag signs in the near future. This latest addition to the quality signs that Signs Super Cheap offers is a continuance of the quality that they provide their customers in their ready-made or custom signs for consumers and businesses.



Poly bag signs bring new advantages to consumers and businesses and adds to the extensive line of yard signs that Signs Super Cheap provides. Consumers use these cheap signs to advertise garage sales, a home for sale, open houses, directional for parties and birthday signs. Businesses have endless uses for advertisements such as these including the need to announce sales, new products, special events or a special service. In addition, poly bag signs are very popular for political signs, giving those running for office another affordable alternative. The options are literally endless and the poly bag signs offer durability, ease of assembly and an environmentally sound choice. Those that use yard advertisements have to deal with the harsh elements of the weather, causing their signs to show the damage quite readily. Poly bag signs, on the other hand, are more flexible, allowing advertisement in even the harshest rain or snow storms without damage.



In addition to the poly bag signs that Signs Super Cheap is about to offer, they have a vast variety of other signs for any need. Customers can choose from die-cut signs that come in a variety of shapes and sizes, vinyl banners to put the spotlight on any business and magnetic products that adhere to a vehicle’s window to offer another great way to advertise a business.



Anyone that would like more information about the poly bag signs or any of the other cheap yard signs that Signs Super Cheap offers, can visit them http://www.signssupercheap.com/ them or call 1-866-383-5512 for more information.



About Signs Super Cheap

Signs Super Cheap provides consumers and businesses with high quality signs at affordable prices. They are proud to offer an extensive line of cheap signs in combination with exceptional customer service. In addition to their wide number of shapes and sizes, they also offer the ability to customize a sign to meet the exact specifications desired with no screen charges or hidden fees.