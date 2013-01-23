Signs Super Cheap Is Now Making Custom Yard Signs

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Signs Super Cheap, the leading provider of high-quality screen printed signs, is proud to announce that they are now offering custom yard signs at very affordable prices. Whether you’re looking to purchase a batch of political signs to support your favorite candidate, showcase a sale, or simply announce congratulations for a graduation or birthday, you can get your signs cheap through Signs Super Cheap.



Lawn signs are a great way to get the word out about a political candidate, a sale, or anything else worth noting, the advantage being that once the sign is in, you don’t actually have to do anything more. Anyone walking or driving by will see the sign and your influence will, at the very least, be seen. Television and print advertisements can be expensive and are limited in reach given that your audience has to either be tuned-in to a specific channel at a specific time or reading a particular page of a newspaper on a particular day. With a cheap sign, not only are you paying a much lower premium on the merchandise, but you can attract a wider audience with greater longevity depending on where you place it.



The signs themselves are available in multiple sizes with different options for design. “We understand that not everyone is a world-class graphic designer or artist,” said a spokesperson for the company. “That’s why we offer a number of customizable templates in addition to the option of uploading your own design.” They also offer different materials and features for the signs, as well as blank signs for those who would prefer to fill-in the sign themselves.



About Signs Super Cheap

The top-ranking yard sign supplier, Signs Super Cheap, has been in the business of supplying the most versatile form of advertisement for years. Based on the premise that a good old fashioned sign is one of the best ways to get the word out, they’ve paired that with top-notch customer service and flexible price options on both the signs and the shipping. For more detail visit, www.signssupercheap.com.