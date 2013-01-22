Signs Super Cheap Is Now Making Magnetic Signs

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Signs Super Cheap, the leader in high-quality screen printed yard signs, is now making the option of a magnetic sign available amongst their inventory, further increasing the versatility of their products. Ideal for placing on the top of cars, getting a cheap sign now introduces a whole new level of mobility to increase the potential audience your sign can affect.



While yard signs are great tools for advertising, their limitation lies in the fact that your audience consists solely of those who happen to be in the same area of the sign. If you’re placing political signs in your front yard to support a candidate, for example, what do you do if only a few people drive or walk on your street? You will affect the people that do, of course, but if that number is small you may be interested in a way to enlarge your sphere of influence. A magnetic sign allows you to go mobile; your audience is limited only to how far you wish to drive. Furthermore, the magnetic nature of the sign allows you to easily install and remove it from your vehicle.



“The value of lawn signs is clear,” said a spokesperson for the company, “but add a magnet to the equation and suddenly you have a low-cost form of advertisement that you can take virtually anywhere you want your message heard.” As with the other signs available from Signs Super Cheap, these magnetic ones can be purchased in multiple sizes and designed via a template or your own artwork that you can upload to the site.



About Signs Super Cheap

For over 20 years, Signs Super Cheap has established itself as the industry leader for custom made lawn signs. They offer different options and a low cost that cannot be matched. When buying in bulk, the cost per sign decreases with each additional order. If it’s a high-quality screen printed sign you’re looking for, Signs Super Cheap’s cost cannot be beat. For more information please visit, www.signssupercheap.com.