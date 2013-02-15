Signs Super Cheap to Redesign Website with New Features and Products

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Signs Super Cheap, the premier online retailer for high-end yard signs and banners, is proud to announce an upcoming revamp to its website, along with a host of new products. The upgrade demonstrates the company’s commitment to remaining number one in quality sign products and great customer service.



Signs Super Cheap caters to all kinds of customers with its banners, yard signs, political signs, and more. The company offers stock sign choices that meet the needs of many customers, but it also has a range of customization options for customers who want a truly original sign. Upcoming changes to the website include a number of new and improved templates for sign and banner creation, as well as new and improved design tools. These will make it even easier to create the perfect sign quickly and conveniently.



Signs Super Cheap is also unveiling new products, such as poly bag signs that are perfect for business advertisements and political campaigns. According to a spokesperson, “Many companies want you to believe that cheap signs equals cheap quality, but we assure you that your sign will be absolutely magnificent.” With production time of just 3 to 5 days, no hidden charges, and versatile online customization options, Signs Super Cheap proves their dedication to quality with every transaction.



About Signs Super Cheap

Since 1987, Signs Super Cheap has provided customers across America with the highest quality yard signs at super cheap prices. For over 25 years, Signs Super Cheap has successfully staved off competitors with unmatched service and products. With a wide selection of stock signs or options for customizing a sign, Signs Super Cheap is a great source of signage for everything from yard sales to home sales—and the upcoming website redesign will make it even easier for customers to find what they need. For more detail please visit, www.signssupercheap.com.