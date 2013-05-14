Signworld US Inc Offers Quick Turnaround on Custom Flags

Chino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Because advertising, marketing and signage are necessities of business life, Signworld US Inc today announces faster turn times. The company specializes in advertising flags, banner stands, print media, sign-making tools, chalkboards, marker boards, literature displays, and more. Improved production times include:



- 2 Business Days for banners, with approved artwork

- 3 Business Days for custom flags , with approved artwork

- Same-day shipping on orders received prior to 1 p.m., PST, on non-print, stock items



In addition to faster turn times, the company has enhanced the do-it-yourself (DIY) online ordering experience. Customers can browse products, store items in a shopping cart, upload artwork, make purchases and view order status all from the Signworld site. Shoppers can also chat live with a site consultant during business hours, to find answers to questions or receive price quotes.



Inside the advertising and display industry, fast turn times are a very “big” deal. Signworld’s three-day turn time for items such as flags is one of the fastest in the industry, says Bob Barkley, a company spokesperson. Signworld offers custom-printed polyester flags in full color, in a variety of styles, including teardrop and feather, along with base attachments for both indoor and outdoor use.



The company’s faster turn times have been well received:



Mark St. Denis of Southeastern Convention Services writes, “Our order was filled fast and the customer service was excellent.”



And Dennis Kucharczyk of the Grandville Printing Company writes, “You guys did [an] unbelievable job on the four banners and stands we ordered for our trade show. Even with our crunched timeframe, you took care of it all. The quality was amazing, and the customer service was top-notch the entire way through.”



Signworld has been in business since 1968. The company specializes in sign products, as well as sign-making tools and wide format printers.



To learn more about advertising and custom flags, banner stands and trade show displays, or to take advantage of Signworld same-day shipping, visit the company website: http://www.display-wholesale.com



About Signworld

Media Contact:

Bobby Barkley

Signworld US, Inc.

service@display-wholesale.com

909-393-1333