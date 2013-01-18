Signworld US Inc Offers Retractable Banner Stands

Chino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Retractable banner stands by Signworld US inc., has released a new series of banner stands that form ideal solutions to fulfill different displaying needs. There are chalkboards, display banners, custom flags, trade show displays that come in really high quality print and many more that are priced at the lowest possible rates. The quality of the banners will not be compromised even though the prices are pretty low.



Signworld US Inc offers factory direct prices, so you’ll be able to find the lowest prices on many general signage items.



Signworld US Inc. was started in 1968 with the sole purpose of satisfying customers through quality signage and marketing items. However large or small the customer’s purchase might be, they are guided throughout the process in a reliable manner. The online shop is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week, and it hosts a variety of banner stands, advertising flags, literature racks and many more products. A whole range of general sign products as well as wide format printers are sold by this company. Same day shipping is offered by this company on all the orders without print before 1PM PST. The standard turn around time however for the printed banner stands is two days and for the flags, it is three business days.



Some of the general products that are sold by this company are advertising flags, printing media, sign making tools, canvas wraps, marker boards, literature racks, slim light boxes, stand accessories, panel displays and many more. One can also sign up to the mailing list to know more about the latest products.



Signworld US Inc. is unique with its collection of banners because they are produced on a really smooth semi gloss surface 13 mil blockout vinyl. There are no extra patterns on the vinyl banner because of this. There are no setup fees or hidden fees with these banner stands. There are many additional pictures on the website that will let customers get a clear description on how the banners are.



Signworld US inc. is located at 14279 Albers Way Chino, CA 91710 USA. To know more about retractable banner stands or trade show banners visit the website of Signworld US inc. at http://www.display-wholesale.com or call 909-393-1333.