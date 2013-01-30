Signworld USA Offers Variety of Banner Stands

Chino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Order flags and banner stands from Signworld USA before 1 PM PST and get product shipped out of their warehouse in 2 to 3 business days with approved artwork.



Recent surveys in the market have stated that graphic printing cost and banner creation charges have increased by a whopping 15% in 5 years. In addition to that, graphic designers have also increased their remuneration rates, which have made banner printing a costly affair. However, with Signworld USA dominating the market for the past four decades, people who are looking out for quality banners at affordable prices can sure get what they want without enduring much hassle. Signworld USA, has swarms of visitors each day on their website who can order custom made retractable banners and get it delivered within a stipulated period of time.



The exact thing that makes the company so popular among the customer is the systematic functioning and the transparent transactions that take place. There are rules and norms on placing the order and the expected delivery time is always met. These people value the word given by them to their customers and strive to strictly meet the commitment. The website strictly mentions the guidelines pertaining to the way in which the order should be placed by a customer. The customer is fully aware of the way of working of the company and the company clearly states in their website that order for Banner stands are processed within a single day and graphic turnaround time should take two business days before completion. The product would be shipped via UPS Ground to the doorstep of the customers. Expedited delivery is available when placing the order.



Another great advantage of opting for a banner stand from Signworld USA is that the special purpose graphic next day rush scheme available. This compels the customer to carefully place the order and pay a 40% surcharge on banner print charges. This would ensure fast delivery of the finished product within the next business day (the time needed for shipping the product is excluded). To know more details, review the products or even place a banner stand order, log on to the website http://display-wholesale.com/servlet/the-Banner-Stands/Categories