Silalive Is the First 100% Pure Silica Supplement with Human-Grade Diatomaceous Earth Now Available to Consumers for Whole Body Rejuvenation

Diatomaceous earth is a naturally formed clay-like material, which is composed of the remains of diatoms. Diatoms were unicellular algae that served as the basic food source for marine live during prehistoric times. Eventually, alternate food sources became available and these diatoms died. The exoskeletons of these creatures fell to the bottom and formed the clay-like powder called diatomite.



Through further climate change, huge deposits of diatomite shifted onto land, which are now mined today. These deposits are what are referred to as diatomaceous earth.



Diatomaceous earth supplements are highly sought after because diatomaceous earth contains a high concentration of silica, as well as numerous other trace minerals like magnesium, calcium, zinc, and folic acid. In all, diatomaceous earth contains over 70 trace minerals, all of which play an important role in maintaining the health of the human body. However, none of these trace elements are as important as Silica.



Unfortunately, most humans do not consume enough silica to supply the body with enough of this vital nutrient. It is estimated that humans consume about 30-35% of the daily recommended amount of silica. Silica used to be found in grains but human involvement has caused the soil to become stripped of silica, which is the main cause for the lack of silica in most human’s diet.



Silica has been called “the building block of life” because it is so important in maintaining a healthy body. Cell wells are composed of silica, so silica is literally a building block of life, not just in title. Silica also helps the body absorb calcium, which is essentially for bone strength, as well as nail and teeth strength.



Diatomaceous earth is also highly sought after to act as a cleanser or to detoxify the body. Humans are exposed to thousands of bacteria, viruses, and other toxins each and every day. These toxins, bacteria, and other parasites cling to the walls of the digestive system and can cause a plethora of problems to the health of the human body they are in. Therefore, it is needed to detoxify and cleanse the body of these toxins every so often.



Diatomaceous earth is a powerful cleanser due to its’ shape. Diatomaceous earth is cylindrical in shape but also contains very sharp edges, which scrape away at all of the parasites in the digestive tract. These parasites are trapped in the cylinder and transported and removed out of the body through bowel movements.



Silalive is the only dual-combo silica/food grade diatomaceous earth supplement available for humans to consume. You can order one of four different packages. A 1lb. tub of Silalive Silica is $34.97, a 2lb. tub is $59.97, a 3lb. tub is $79.97 and a 5lb. tub is $119.97. However, for a limited time, if you buy a 5lb. tub of Silalive, you will get an additional 1lb. of Silalive absolutely free!



Every customer of Silalive receives free same day shipping, free bonus gifts, and a Silica diet plan in the form of an e-book. These resources help customers use Silalive to its’ full potential to experience the long list of benefits of silica and diatomaceous earth.



