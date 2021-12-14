Silane Coupling Agents Market Worth $1.6 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2021 -- The report "Silane Coupling Agents Market by Type (Epoxy, Vinyl, Amino, Acryloxy, Methacryloxy), Application (Rubber & Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The global silane coupling agents market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2021 to USD 1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Thedriving factors for the silane coupling agents market is increasing penetration of silane coupling agents in the automotive & transportation, building & construction industry, energy & chemical segment, and electrical & electronics industry in the emerging economies, such as India, China, and the Middle-East, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina.



Rubber & Plastics is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the Silane coupling agents market during the forecast period.

Rubber & plastics is the fastest-growing application segment in the Silane coupling agents market. The growth in this segment is attributed to the growing use of coupling agents in tire manufacturing. The use of silane coupling agents makes tires strong and efficient. It accounted for a share of about 36.0% of the silane coupling agents market, in terms of value, in 2020.



APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global silane coupling agents market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Silane coupling agents market in 2020. The market in the region is growing because of increased foreign investments because of cheap labor and availability of raw materials. The demand for silane coupling agents in APAC is expected to increase in the next five years, due to many ongoing and upcoming building & construction projects, and industrial projects in Southeast Asian countries. High economic growth and heavy investments in these applications play a key role in driving the silane coupling agents market.



Dow (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Momentive (US), and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), are the leading silane coupling agents manufacturers, globally.



