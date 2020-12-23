New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Reports and Data has added a new research study titled "Global Silanes Market Trends and Forecast to 2027" to its extensive database. The Silanes market report is a comprehensive research report that offers a detailed analysis of the Silanes market on the global and regional level. The report also presents a key analysis of the current and emerging market trends along with a thorough analysis of the key segments and sub-segments of the market. The report also covers the complete impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Silanes market and its key segments. The report also presents a current and future scenario of the market in a post-pandemic case. It also offers strategic recommendations to the key manufacturers of the industry to overcome the impact of the pandemic and to gain a strong foothold in the market.



Regional Analysis



Owing to fast industrial development in different sectors including design & manufacturing and automobile, and superior efficiency as a binding agent and crosslinking, silanes have showcased for the fastest growth in the region of Asia Pacific. Another region like North America has become the second-largest because of the increasing demand for fuel-efficient tires in automotive and eco-friendly waterborne coatings. In Europe, the market is witnessing a steady growth due to the high demand for silanes-based rubber, required in fuel-efficient cars with reduced CO2 emissions. Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Companies of the Silanes Market are:



Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd., Qufu Chenguang Chemical Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Holdings Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Shandong Wanda Organosilicon New Material Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co. Ltd., Gantrade Corporation, and Dow Corning, among others.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others.



Based on product types offered in the market, the Silanes market is segmented into



Hydride Functional Saline's

Organo Functional Saline's



Based on applications, the market is segmented into



Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Rubber & Plastics

Fiber Treatment

Others



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Silanes market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Silanes market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

