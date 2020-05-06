Silanes Market to Reach US $3.9 Billion by 2024: Top Key Players Are Evonik, Air Liquide, Momentive, Shin-Etsu, Gelest, Dow

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Europe silanes market share was estimated to represent more than 25% of the overall silanes market share in 2017. This is mainly ascribed to strong product demand from restructuring & remodeling construction activities, as pigments, sealants, coatings, fillers, adhesives, and paints, and from the automotive industry.



In paints & coatings, the product is utilized to enhance the adhesion to coated surfaces as well as bridge the boundary between unlike substrates. These trends are anticipated to help achieve substantial gains by 2024. Overall, apart from some restraints, the above-mentioned determinants are likely to offer a diverse range of growth opportunities for the silanes market. The competitive landscape of the market includes companies like Tokyo Chemical, Momentive Performance Materials, Gantrade Corporation, Evonik Industries, Dow Corning, Air Liquide, and ONICHEM among others.



In addition, silanes are also used in manufacturing numerous electronic parts like circuit boards, photovoltaic cells, LEDs, and electronic chips. With growing popularity, there is likely to be a rise in product demand, thereby making a remarkable impact on increasing the silanes market revenue growth by 2024.



The product is also used extensively across the polymer sector as fillers to provide flexibility, strength, and offer the ability to withstand and resist external influences. However, declining polymer packaging material trends, due to its hazardous environmental impact has moved the focus to packaging materials that are bio-based or paper-based, which is expected to hinder the silanes market growth aspects by 2024.



As per the latest research report, Silanes Market exceeded USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and will reach USD 3.9 billion by 2024. Strong growth parameters across the electronics industry, particularly in North America, is anticipated to drive the silanes market over the coming years.



Citing an example, United States semiconductor production was estimated to be valued at more than $17 billion in 2017, which was 47% of the total semiconductor production in 2017. This is mainly ascribed to the rapidly developing technology in the region, which has a positive impact on the product demand, due to its application in the production of silicones that are used in producing semiconductors.



Furthermore, the products used in the preparation of the sol-gel system, paints & coatings, sealants, fillers & pigments, and adhesives across the above-mentioned industrial landscapes, which will further help in delivering promising gains to the overall silanes market size by 2024.



Citing an instance, the product is utilized in the production of sol-gel, which is used in the production of fine powders, fibers, monoliths, thin films, and microspheres. The key areas of application include piezoelectric devices, high-strength ceramics, synthesis of insulating materials & nanoparticles, lenses, protective coatings, superconductors, catalysts, and waveguides.



The silanes market size for fillers & pigments is anticipated to witness gains nearly 7.5% between 2018 and 2024. The product generates permanent chemical bonds and functions as a molecular conduit between inorganic and organic substrates, which allows the development and improvement of new functionalities. The product is used in mica, clay, talc, kaolin, or quartz which are widely applicable as fillers in the thermoplastic or rubber industry.



