Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Ewan Lillicii's latest short story tells the story of a man's return from the depths of depression after an excruciating romantic breakup. Simultaneously, it seeks to lead the reader through the steps of the Kubler-Ross pattern and a building awareness of the power of psychological projection in relationships and in everyday life.



This book is an example of the powerful writing you can expect from Ewan Lillicii. A relatively new author with a wealth of stories garnered from a lifetime of finding himself in unique situations. In the spirit of Hunter Thompson, Henry Miller, and Warren Zevon. Ewan is a writer who dares to tell the most truth that his readers can handle while crafting dramas that you simply cannot put down.



http://www.amazon.com/dp/1304205304



About the Author: Ewan Lillicii

Ewan Lillicii has written two short stories, including the soon to be released "Kelly Yvonne" and the much anticipated "Perennial Martyr" series - "Muñeca", "Island", and "Compass".



For more information about SILE SMITHWICH, please visit EWANLILLICII.COM or contact EWAN LILLICII at 702-843-9162. twitter: ewanlillicii