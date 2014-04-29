Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Silgan Holdings Inc in Packaging (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Silgan is facing up to significant challenges in its core metal food container operations. This profile analyses the effectiveness of the company's strategic response to competition from rival formats, and its expansion into rigid plastic packaging. It also considers the opportunities for Silgan to reduce its reliance on the US market across its metal, plastic and closures operations.
Euromonitor International's Silgan Holdings Inc in Packaging (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Packaging industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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