Silhouette of a Soul: Compelling Book of Mystical Verse Connects Readers and Nature with Beautiful Harmony

With the rigours and demands of modern-day life, millions relish any opportunity to whisk themselves away into a simple world of beauty. Having established this world in abundance, writer D Douglas Merrell is delighted to announce his life-changing new book of verse.



Titled ‘Silhouette of a Soul’, the book combines over thirty years of exposure to the natural world with Merrell’s deep and vivid mystical influence.



Synopsis:



“In Silhouette of a Soul, poet and mystic D. Douglas Merrell will take your hand and share with you a journey through time and nature - words bursting and blossoming from thirty years of adventures in the wild. You will see nature as a friend, and flow with the harmony of the elements. You will see beyond the physical, as Merrell's words help you to reach the heavens. If you'd like to see the birds dance, and feel the heartbeat of a thousand angels' wings, then pick up this book and there are songs you can sing. Descriptive Magick waits for you and lifts your spirit wherever your imagination flows. Laugh with the changes of seasons, and rejoice in the sun's healing light. Find your source of inner light and smile with delight.



Merrell knows that we are all on a journey, and his words are a gift to raise your spirit to a higher place where love and light surround you and make you free. If you dream of soaring on wings over the mountains, or sitting by the edge of a pond, listening with open heart to all that comes, then this book is the treasure you have been seeking.”



As the author explains, his book was designed to provide the ‘escape’ that so many dream of.



“I want readers to feel as if they exist in another dimension as they read the book. To assist readers’ imaginations, the book is very easy to read and contains at least one theme that will resonate with them,” Merrell adds.



He continues, “There are experiences both real and through the majick of Nature and Spirit guides. It is a book of verse but so much more.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Silhouette of a Soul is a wonderful book to pick up and digest in small bites-just one at a time-especially when you are in need of affirmation and consolation. The author's inspiration is grounded in the wisdom and harmony of nature, and mirrors his sense of the divine,” says K. Strange, reviewing the book for Amazon.



Another reader, Sally, was equally impressed. She said that, “The soul silhouetted here is the poet's own, and he bares it for all to see. Each poem is a bit more of an outline of his shadow. I consumed this book in small bites, to prolong the anticipation of what would come next, and I stopped along the way to savor--and occasionally commit to memory--a phrase that resonated long after I put the book down.”



'Silhouette of a Soul', published by Outskirts Press, is available directly from Amazon:



About D. Douglas Merrell

D. Douglas Merrell lives in a small town in New Hampshire, where he was raised on a dairy farm. He has a deep love of nature and spirituality, and he writes about adventures both real and mystical, as well as about nature and the beauty in all things. He has over a decade of experience as an executive in the publishing industry.