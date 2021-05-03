Silica Gel Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global Silica Gel market is forecast to reach USD 703.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The several properties of silica gel, such as non-toxicity, non-corrosivity, chemically inertness, and excellent adsorbent qualities, among others, increase its use in various applications.



Commercially, silica gel comes mainly in three pore sizes fine, medium, and wide. It is used as a desiccant in the food and beverage industry to increase the shelf life of products and prevent rot and the growth of fungi due to moisture. Besides, in food additives, silica gel is used as an anti-caking agent, stabilizer, deforming agent, and anti-sedimentation agent. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry is also expected to explore the market for silica gel due to its extensive use in the packaging of pharmaceutical products to decrease the deterioration of the product due to the moisture content. Also, the high surface properties and superior adsorption qualities make silica gel useful in the use of water treatment plants. The increasing shift from conventional to physical water treatment, coupled with strict government regulations, are other factors that are positively stimulating the global market. With a simple manufacturing procedure and high adsorption qualities, silica gel has gained popularity as a readily available and inexpensive moisture-adsorbent worldwide.



Key participants include Evonik Industries, Clariant, Solvay, Merck Group, China National Bluestar Company Limited, Fuji Silysia Chemical, Silicycle, Multisorb Technologies, W.R. Grace & Co., and Thermo Fischer Scientific, among others.



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a slightly downward impact on the global Silica Gel market in 2020, the reason being the reduction in the chromatographic activities, which were responsible for the significant demand in market share terms in 2019. After the pandemic, however, trends discussed in the study of the global market do hold ground.



Also, supply chain disruptions and production shutdowns have resulted in a downgraded outlook for the electric and electronics industry, which is a significant market for the Silica Gel application, which will have short-term impacts on market sales that could have lasting effects. While the industry expects things to return to near normal state well before the end of 2020, negative demand shock caused by the crisis is likely to last.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Silica Gel market on the basis of Type, Pore Size, Application, and Region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Indicating

Non-Indicating



Pore Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Fine

Medium

Wide



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Dessicant

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

Chromatography

Food Additives

Water Filtration

Others (Personal Care, Electrical and Electronics)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest



The packaging industry is increasing because almost all small and large companies focus primarily on their logistics. Besides, specific sectors such as food, pharmaceuticals, electronics, give greater impetus to the safety of their products. To protect their products against moisture, they use silica gel as a desiccant.



In addition to pharmaceutical and food products, the electronics industry can also be considered as an emerging market for silica gel. The number of electronics companies is increasing sharply in countries such as China, Japan, India, and therefore, the demand for silica gel for packaging electronic devices is increasing.



The increasing use of silica gel with fine and medium pores in applications such as adsorbents, perfume carriers, and separators due to its dry and waterproof properties contributes to the growth of the market.

Indicative Silica Gels capture significant market share because of their adsorbency indicating properties. In the food and pharmaceutical industry, non-indicating silica gels are preferred since indicating silica gels have toxic color indicating compounds.



The Middle East and Africa region are expected to experience significant market growth due to the increasing adoption of silica gel in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries. Favorable government norms encouraging the oil and gas industry is one of the main drivers of market growth. Silica gel is widely used to remove impurities, hydrocarbons, and water molecules from crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum gases, respectively.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Silica Gel Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Silica Gel Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing Demand for Pharmaceutical Packaging

4.2.2.2. Stringent Government Regulations

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of Substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued…



