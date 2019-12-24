Silicon Carbide Market and Its Key Opportunities and Challenges

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- The Silicon Carbide Market is expected to be valued at USD 617.4 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 17.4% between 2017 and 2022, as per a report by MarketsandMarkets.



Why increasing utilization of power semiconductor technology in renewable energy generation is an opportunity?



In the present scenario, renewable energy generation is playing a vital role in the power generation sector. Power semiconductors are the key components for controlling the power generation of wind turbines and photovoltaic cells. In renewable energy generation, highly efficient power semiconductors are required to generate and to transmit energy for maximum utilization. Therefore, it is essential to select appropriate devices.



Renewable energy generations have reached several megawatts. This has resulted in the need of power semiconductor devices to optimize the power generation and to establish network connections between

wind turbines or between photovoltaic cells.



SiC-based power semiconductors provide a wide bandgap that allows operating at high voltages, frequencies, and temperatures than any conventional material-based semiconductor devices.



How SiC power devices packaging is a major challenge?



The packaging of these devices is a vital factor affecting the performance of the circuits and system in which these circuits will be installed. Moreover, packaging is also an important factor when the devices operate at high temperatures; therefore, proper packaging must be done for the devices to perform desired operations, else it will result in a technical snag. Therefore, packaging of SiC power devices is a major challenge in the silicon carbide market.



Growing requirement of high bandwidth and high data transfer capabilities



The electrical signal integrity and impairments become more important as the data rate between the nodes increases. Optics offers higher bandwidth solutions with fewer signal integrity problems compared with the equivalent electrical cabling. Similarly, the adoption of silicon photonics products in various application sectors also drives the need for high data transfer rates. To meet the growing need for high data transmission, Intel (US) introduced a silicon photonics 100 Gbps PSM4 optical transceiver in 2016. This transceiver possesses superior attributes such as ultrahigh bandwidth, and low cost, which would fuel the design and development prospects for upcoming data center, business, and consumer-related applications. A 100 Gbps PSM4 optical transceiver incorporates the unique attributes of both laser and IC technologies. A single set of transmitter and receiver of chip can deliver 100 Gbps bandwidth over long distances, with extremely low error rates. The conventional technologies are limited by their transfer rates and power consumption, and there is an urgent need for technologies such as silicon photonics with high data transfer capabilities.



Risk of thermal effect



Photonic circuits play a significant role in communications and computing, but they suffer from temperature-dependent performance variation. Silicon photonics is extensively used in telecommunications and data communication servers that consume high power. The thermal effect on servers affects their performance in terms of the rate of data transfer. For instance, high temperature may alter the refractive index of optical light, which results in the loss of optical data. Newer packaging technologies, which can lower optical losses, are expected to be developed in the coming years. Thus, the impact of this restraint is currently moderate, but it will reduce in the near future owing to technological advancements in the market. To reduce the thermal effect, liquid crystal cladding can be used, which has negative thermo-optic coefficient and low absorption at infrared wavelengths.



