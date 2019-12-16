Silicon Dioxide Market Overview, Industry Share, Size, Trends, Future Growth, Challenges, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Market Analysis



The Global Silicon Dioxide Market is anticipated to touch USD 13,725.3 million at a 6.60% CAGR between 2016-2030, states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Silicon dioxide or silica, simply put, is a chemical compound that is found in plenty in the earth's crust. It is derived from the reaction between oxygen and silica. SiO2 is the silicon dioxide formula, and it is present both in the synthetic and natural form. Owing to its ubiquitous nature, silicone dioxide is formed in different forms, including amorphous, crystalline, among others. Some of the common silicon dioxide uses include manufacturing paper and adhesives for food-packaging materials, in medicines, as a carrier, anticaking agent, and thickener in food products, and in glass and ceramics.



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Various factors are propelling the silicon dioxide market growth. Such factors, according to the latest Market Research Future report, include the growing fiber optics market, growing demand for high-purity silicon dioxide to manufacture silicon wafers, growing demand for sand, especially in the building & construction industry, and availability of the natural form of silicon dioxide in abundance.



On the contrary, volatile costs of chemical aids utilized to process silicon dioxide, health hazards resulting from long-term exposure to silicon dioxide, and availability of cost-effective substitutes are factors that may hamper the silicon dioxide market growth during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



The Market Research Future report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the silicon dioxide market based on end use industry, application, purity, and form.



By form, the silicon dioxide market is segmented into coesite, keatite, tridymite, cristobalite, amorphous, and quartz. Of these, the amorphous segment will lead the market during the forecast period for its extensive applications in glass and ceramics, paints and coatings, food and beverages, and medical. This will be followed by the quartz segment.



By purity, the silicon dioxide market is segmented into less than 99% purity, 5N (99.999%), 4N (99.99%), 3N5 (99.95%), 3N (99.9%), 2N5 (99.5%), and 2N (99%). Of these, the less than 99% purity segment will dominate the market during the forecast period for its increasing consumption in building and construction applications.



By application, the silicon dioxide market is segmented into silicon wafers, food and pharmaceutical additives, adhesives and sealants, paints and coatings, glass and ceramics, and building materials. Of these, the building material segment will have the maximum share in the market during the forecast period.



By end use industry, the silicon dioxide market is segmented into chemical, food and beverages, healthcare, electricals and electronics, and building and construction. Of these, building and construction will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period.



Key Players



- Aluflor AB

- Gelest Inc

- Tosoh Corporation

- Tokuyama Corporation

- Wacker Chemie AG

- American Elements

- Solvay

- Cabot Corporation

- PPG Industries Inc

- Evonik Industries AG.



Key players have incorporated specific strategies to expand their presence and maintain their dominance in the market. These strategies include expansion strategy, mergers and acquisitions, distribution/supply agreements, capacity expansion, innovation, and research and development.



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Regional Analysis



By region, the silicon dioxide market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Of these, the APAC region will lead the market during the forecast period for rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region. China is a major contributor in the region.



The Silicon Dioxide Market in Europe will have the second-largest share in the market during the forecast period. Various factors contributing to the silicon dioxide market growth in the region include the booming microelectronics industry, expanding building renovation activities, and increasing consumption from different end use industries, especially electricals and electronics industry, and building & construction industry. France and Germany are the top contributors in the region.



Industry News



November 2019: Savannah studio has released the design of its chair, which comprises of one cardboard box that has been carefully over-engineered for making it water and wear-resistant. Silicon dioxide spray has also been used as a coating.