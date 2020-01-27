Silicon Fertilizer Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Silicon Fertilizer Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Silicon Fertilizer market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Plant Tuff Inc. (United States), Agripower (Australia), Maxsil (Australia), Denka Co. Ltd. (Japan), Redox Pty Ltd. (Australia), Aries Agro Ltd. (India), BASF SE (Germany), Compass Minerals International, Inc. (United States), The Mosaic Company (United States) and Yara International ASA (Norway).



Silicon fertilizer is classified as a beneficial element which limits the effects of abiotic and biotic stresses in plants. The most recognized effect is the effect of silicon on plants, which uptake the largest amounts of this element, namely, in sugar cane and rice. Silicon fertilizer has also a beneficial effect on limiting the adverse effects of other abiotic stresses, caused by salinity, heavy metals, high and low temperature, water flooding, etc. The effect of silicon fertilizer as foliar nutrition, which stimulates plants to grow under stress conditions, is particularly beneficial.



1. Steady growth, expanding margins



Some of the players have a stellar growth track record. From 2014 to 2018, the company have shown enormous sales figures, while net income more than doubled in same period with operating as well as gross margins expanding. The rise in gross margins over the year's points to strong pricing power by the company for its products, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.



2. Industry growth prospects and market share



According to AMA, key business segments sales will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Type (Calcium Silicate, Potassium Silicate, Sodium Silicate), Application (Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Hydroponics, Floriculture), Form (Liquid, Solid), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), the latest 2020 version is further broken down / narrowed to highlight new emerging twist of the industry. Global Silicon Fertilizer market will grow from $XX million in 2018 to reach $YY million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%. The strongest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific, where CAGR is expected to be ##% from 2019 to 2026. This forecast is good news for industry players, as there is good potential for them to continue growth alongside the industry's projected growth.



3. Ambitious growth plans & rising competition?



Industry players have ambitious plans to introduce a whole host of new products into various markets around the world. Some examples are variant to be introduced in eight EMEA markets in Q4 2019 and 2020. Considering all round activities some of the players profiles that would be worth checking are Plant Tuff Inc. (United States), Agripower (Australia), Maxsil (Australia), Denka Co. Ltd. (Japan), Redox Pty Ltd. (Australia), Aries Agro Ltd. (India), BASF SE (Germany), Compass Minerals International, Inc. (United States), The Mosaic Company (United States) and Yara International ASA (Norway).



4. Where the Industry is today



Although recent year might not be that encouraging as market segments have shown modest gains, things could have been better if players would have plan ambitious move earlier. Unlike past, but with a decent valuation, investment cycle continuing to progress in the U.S., many growth opportunities ahead for the companies in 2020, it looks like a good for today but stronger returns can be expected beyond.



Market Drivers

- Benefits Offered By Silicon Fertilizer

- Population Growth and Increasing Food Demand



Market Trend

- Rising New Methods of Farming



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness Regarding Silicon Fertilizers among Farmers



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand from Developing Regions



Challenges

- Poor Availability of Analytical Laboratories for Soil Testing



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On August 20, 2019 - Yara and Nel collaborate to produce carbon free hydrogen for fertilizer production. In an agreement, Yara and Nel confirm their shared ambition of developing clean hydrogen which would allow Yara to realize low carbon footprint fertilizer production.



