Silicon India Is Offering Customers a Limited Time Discount on Laptop and Desktop Rentals

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- It is a common observation that buying computers and laptops for a new startup company it might be very expensive. Keeping this in mind many new startups prefer to rent these devices in order to save themselves from upfront payment. Silicon Group has come up with suitable plans to help small time business owners from having to shell out too much, by offering a limited period discount of 20% for the month of June and July, this discount can mean a lot specially to those firms that are already low on funds. The features that make renting better than ownership of these devices are:



-Valuable fund of that firm is not blocked

-There is no operating cost levied on a firm

-There is no risk of technology obsolescence

-Faster delivery of equipment as well as repair and troubleshooting services

-Reduction in the total cost of owning these devices



The fact is every few months there are new developments in hardware and software that can make owned laptops outdated and burdensome, on the other hands clients of rental services at silicon Infosys get to switch to upgraded versions. The rental term is mostly of 24 months; however, this can be extended until 60 months and more in special cases. There are some easy package plans that can help cut costs to a greater extent for example installment sale agreement which indicates that as soon as a client has paid for the total cost of the device over a span of 6-60 months, the device is owned by them legally. Then there are other plans like finance lease and operating lease.



To know more about plans and detailed rental charges, visit the website here.



It is possible to get an instant online quotation from the company. A customer with silicon India, Rahul Makhija describes his experience with the firm as “We found the service really reliable and cost effective for our start-up. I have already recommended several others to this company”.



About silicon Infosys, India

It was started in the year 1992, with a vision to make IT Rental Solution easily accessible to all business firms irrespective of their scale of operations. The company has a strong foothold with products from the top Indian and international brands to help business owners widen their horizons.



Media contact:



Contact Person: Sanjay Motiani

Address: SiliconGroup Infosys

D-11, Shree Krishna Building,

5th Road, Khar-West,

Mumbai- 400 052

India

Ph.no: +91 9820452683

Email address: sales@silicongroup1.com

Website: http://www.silicongroup1.com/