Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on October 30, 2023

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2023 -- A deadline is coming up on October 30, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO).



Investors who purchased shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 30, 2023. NASDAQ: SIMO stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) common shares between June 6, 2023 through July 26, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 6, 2023 through July 26, 2023, the defendants failed to disclose that MaxLinear, Inc. had decided it would not consummate the Merger because the economic circumstances surrounding the Merger had materially changed, including a material downturn in the semiconductor industry and rising interest rates, that MaxLinear, Inc. had determined to unilaterally terminate the Merger in the event the Merger was approved by China's State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR"), that MaxLinear, Inc. intended to argue that certain conditions in Article 6 of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") had not been satisfied as required by May 5, 2023 ( i.e., before the class period) as a basis to terminate the Merger, and that as a result, defendants had materially misrepresented the viability of the Merger, the purported benefits of the Merger and the likelihood that the Merger would be consummated.



Those who purchased shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



