Silicon on Insulator Market Is Projected to Reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 17.2%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2021 -- According to a research report "Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Wafer Size (200 mm and less than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut), Product, Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global SOI Market is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2026.



Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158



The rising demand for 5G in mobile communications and the increasing adoption of AI and ML in consumer electronics are the major driving factors for the growth of the SOI market.



By wafer size, the 300 mm segment is projected to hold the larger share of SOI market during the forecast period



The market for 300 mm segment is projected to hold the larger share of SOI market during the forecast period. The growth and surface preparation of bulk SOI wafers has been improved over the years. It is now possible to obtain very high-quality wafers in large diameters such as 300 mm. Also, over the past few years, there has been a tremendous increase in the use of 300 mm wafers. FD-SOI wafers, the latest addition to the SOI wafer type segment, are built with 300 mm wafers.



By wafer type, fully depleted SOI (FD-SOI) segment is projected to witness the growth at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The FD-SOI segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. FD-SOI wafer substrates enable ultra-low-power features, unique cost/performance tradeoff, high-reliability, and high-performance-mixed signal integration for a wide range of applications. Also known as ultra-thin or extremely thin silicon-on-insulator (ET-SOI), FD-SOI wafers are an alternative to bulk silicon as a substrate for building CMOS devices.



By technology, the smart cut segment is projected to hold the largest share of SOI market during the forecast period



The market for smart cut segment is projected to hold the largest share of SOI market during the forecast period. Smart cut technology offers several advantages, such as good homogeneity in thickness and the high quality of the transferred layer. Also, the remainder of the first wafer may be reused as a new first or second wafer. Moreover, it is a very generic and adaptable process because it can be used to obtain a wide variety of single-crystal layers on top of many different supports.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market"



147 – Tables

83 – Figures

231 – Pages



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=158



By products, MEMS segment is projected to witness the growth at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The MEMS segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. MEMS structures also have high aspect ratios and highly complex 3D shapes resulting from anisotropic wet etching and wafer bonding. These create new requirements for subsequent lithography, doping, and thin-film processes.



By application, the automotive segment is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The automotive application segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SOI technology is increasingly used in the automotive industry for the development of high-performance and low-power devices. Traditional chips used in automotive applications required large space and back-based junctions to separate one device from the other. However, SOI-based chips use an insulating box in place of a junction for separation, which leads to a compact device structure. SOI wafer-based devices can operate at higher temperatures as compared to traditional devices.



By region, APAC to hold the largest share of the SOI market throughout the forecast period



The APAC region to hold the largest share of the SOI market throughout the forecast period. Also, the region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the rising demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart wearables. Moreover, the increased investments and expansions of several semiconductor foundry players and wafer manufacturers in this region are also fueling the growth of the SOI market in APAC.



Soitec (France); Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan); GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (Taiwan); SUMCO Corporation (Japan); Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. (China); GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US); STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland); Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Israel); NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands); Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan); are some of the key players in the SOI market.



Related Reports:



Silicon Carbide Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device(SiC Discrete, SiC Bare Die, and SiC Module), Wafer Size, Application, Vertical (Power Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, and Energy & Power), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026



Silicon Photonics Market with COVID-19 Impact Anlaysis by Product (Transceivers, Switches, Variable Optical Attenuators, Cables, Sensors), Application (Data Center, Telecommunication, Military & Defense, Life Sciences, Sensing), Component, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441