Silicon on Insulator Market - It's Opportunities and Challenges

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- The Silicon on Insulator market is projected to grow from USD 894 million in 2019 to USD 2,186 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2019 to 2024. Advancements in smartphones, tablets, earphones/headphones, and wearables are expected to fuel the growth of the market for consumer electronics, which use SOI wafers. Moreover, the rising adoption of SOI-based devices in advanced applications such as autonomous cars is also creating growth opportunities for the SOI market.



Effective use of silicon during the manufacturing of thin SOI wafers and low operating voltage and high performance of SOI-based devices are some of the factors expected to contribute to the growth of the SOI market across the globe. The flourishing Integrated Circuit (IC) industry, expanding SOI ecosystem in Asia Pacific, and increasing use of SOI in IoT applications act as growth opportunities for the SOI market during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure Copy:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158



The SOI market for 300 mm wafer size is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than the market for 200 mm and less than 200 mm wafer size during the forecast period. This growth of the market for 300 mm wafer size can be attributed to the increasing adoption of organic and inorganic growth strategies by SOI manufacturers for the development of 300 mm SOI wafers. For instance, in June 2018, TowerJazz (Israel) announced the expansion of RF-SOI 65 nm process in its 300 mm Uozu, Japan fab.



The RF-SOI wafer type segment accounted for the largest share of the SOI market in 2018. For data transmission over 2G, 3G, and 4G/ Long-term Evolution (LTE), mobile devices require dedicated Front-end Modules (FEMs). These FEMs use RF-SOI chips, which integrate switches, power amplifiers, antenna tuning components, power management units, and filters on a single platform. As these chips need to transmit a large amount of data over a long distance, they require RF-SOI wafers. This, in turn, fuels the demand for RF-SOI wafer types across the globe.



The consumer electronics application segment accounted for the largest share of the SOI market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing global demand for electronic devices that are compact, have low power consumption, offer high operational speed, and have extended battery life. Increasing use of RF-SOI in smartphones and wearables and rising adoption of FD-SOI in IoT applications also spur the growth of the consumer electronics application segment of the SOI market. For instance, Xiaomi (China), a subsidiary of Huami (US) and a leading manufacturer of wearables, incorporated 28 nm FD-SOI GPS of Sony (Japan) in its Amazfit smartwatch.



Inquiry before Buying @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=158



Europe led the SOI market in 2018. The presence of leading SOI wafer manufacturers such as Soitec (France) and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) in Europe is contributing to the growth of the SOI market in the region. Smart cut, a patented technology of Soitec that is used by wafer manufacturers, accounted for a share of over 90% of the SOI market across the globe in 2018. The presence of key automotive companies in this region is also fueling the growth of the SOI market in Europe.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com