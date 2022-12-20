Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Size, Share, Trends 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- The global Silicon on Insulator Market size is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 2.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for SOI wafer-based energy-efficient smart devices and establishment of facilities to enhance SOI production are expected to drive the market growth for SOI market.



The SOI market has promising growth potential due to several factors, including the rising innovations and advancements in SOI, and growing focus of market players on R&D activities. Increased adoption of next-generation communication technology (5G) has enhanced adoption of SOI.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158



The 300 mm segment is expected to hold the largest share of the SOI market. The increasing global demand for smartphones, consumer electronics, automobiles, and IoT devices is likely to drive the growth of the SOI market for IC physical design & verification during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for 300 mm wafers is also driven by their use in emerging applications such as image sensors and the requirement for high data transmission speed in data centers.



Smart cut technology holds the largest share of the SOI market. The growth of smart cut technology is attributed to its adoption on a large industrial platform, including major SOI wafer manufacturing companies across the world. Smart cut is the proprietary technology of Soitec. The company licenses this technology to major SOI manufacturers across the world.



The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the SOI market. SOI wafers are essential components in consumer electronics; demand for these products has increased in recent years. The development of IoT and 5G technologies has also led people to purchase more connected devices. Additionally, these wafers also offer enhanced performance and are less dependent on device temperature. SOI-based microprocessors also require lesser space than conventional embedded memory. As a result, the demand for SOI in consumer electronics is increasing rapidly.