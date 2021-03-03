The growing demand for high data transfer capabilities and high bandwidth are boosting the demand for the silicon photonics devices market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Silicon Photonics Devices Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Silicon Photonics Devices business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
The rise in demand for active optical cable, optical attenuators, and optical multiplexers, which offers plenty of growth opportunities, as they provide various options to attain low-cost economies. The market has been growing in the research area due to its rising demand in the semiconductors sector.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Broadcom Limited, Acacia Communications, Inc., Finisar Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K. K., Infinera Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Luxtera, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Silicon Photonics Devices Market on the basis of product, devices, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Optical Cables
Multiplexers
Optical Transceivers
Attenuators
Radio Frequency Circuit
Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Photo Detector
Optical Waveguide
Optical Modulator
Optical Switches
Laser
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Defense
Consumer Electronics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Silicon Photonics Devices Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Silicon Photonics Devices market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Silicon Photonics Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Silicon Photonics Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Efficient Power Consumption using Silicon Photonics
4.2.2.2. Funding Landscape of the Silicon Photonics Industry
4.2.2.3. Increasing Bandwidth Requirement for Huge Amount of Data Transfer
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Complex Communication Systems
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Silicon Photonics Devices Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Optical Cables
5.1.2. Multiplexers
5.1.3. Optical Transceivers
5.1.4. Attenuators
5.1.5. Radio Frequency Circuit
Chapter 6. Silicon Photonics Devices Market By Devices Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Devices Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Photo Detector
6.1.2. Optical Waveguide
6.1.3. Optical Modulator
6.1.4. Optical Switches
6.1.5. Laser
CONTINUED..!!
