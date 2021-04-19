New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The Silicon Photonics Sensor Market is expected to grow from USD 9.26 billion in 2018 to USD 28.35 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.55% during the forecast period. Increase in need for higher data transfer rate, high-throughput and high sensitivity to improvise the processing and computational capabilities of data centers, reduced costs and less power consumption of silicon photonics based transceivers and need for high-speed data transmission systems are some of the driving factors of the market.



Thermal effects faced by the silicon photonics sensor based devices and difficulties in fabricating smaller devices due to high reflective index of the silicon photonics may restrain the growth of the Silicon Photonics Sensor market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Silicon Photonics Sensor market is segmented by product type into silicon photonics waveguides, silicon optical modulators, silicon LED, silicon photo detectors and others. The market for silicon photonics waveguides is expected to witness highest growth of approx. CAGR of 15.22% during the forecast period, due high internet connectivity, high bandwidth, low power consumption, reducing costs and the increasing usage of waveguides in the data transfer applications.

The Silicon Photonics Sensor market is segmented by application into aerospace, defense, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, power, telecommunications & data transfer, consumer electronics & display, high performance computing and others. The market for aerospace is expected to witness highest growth of CAGR 16.50% during the forecast period, since installation of these sensors will ease the aircraft protection systems measure and reduces time for aircraft maintenance. For instance, temperature monitoring of aircraft bleed air ducts, control valves, and in critical areas of the plane, as well as for overheat detection systems.

The Silicon Photonics Sensor Market is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in its CAGR 15.16% during the forecast period, due to high internet connectivity, and the dominance of the key manufacturing companies in this region, especially China.

Key players with in Silicon Photonics Sensor market are Finisar, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corp, Oracle Corporation, Phoenix Software, Luxtera, Mellanox Technologies, Das Photonics, Infinera, and 3s Photonics, among others.



For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, applications, end users and regional analysis.



Silicon Photonics Sensor Market by product type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Silicon Photonics Waveguides

Silicon Optical Modulators

Silicon LED

Silicon Photo detectors

Others

Silicon Photonics Sensor Market by applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunication and Data Transfer

Consumer Electronics & Display

High Performance Computing

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Power

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Silicon Photonics Sensor market and its competitive landscape.



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



