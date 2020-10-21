Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Get Sample Copy of this Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10082340233/global-silicon-photonics-transceiver-market-research-report-with-opportunities-and-strategies-to-boost-growth-covid-19-impact-and-recovery/inquiry?Mode=12&Source=Releasewire



Top Leading Companies of Global Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market are Cisco, Juniper, Luxtera, IBM, Mellanox, Finisar, Globalfoundries, Acacia, Hamamatsu, Intel and others.



Industry News and Updates:



Intel Demos Its First 400GbE Silicon Photonics Transceiver, Outlines Design



April 12, 2019 – Intel provided its first demo of its 400G silicon photonics transceiver at its recent Interconnect Day event. These new silicon photonics transceivers blend an integrated circuit with semiconductor lasers to provide blindingly-fast data transfers with Ethernet, InfiniBand and OmniPath protocols over longer distances than traditional copper networking cabling.



The modern data center consists of multiple layers of complex networking that span the length of several football fields, so high-bandwidth, low latency, and long reach are all key requirements for networking solutions. Traditional copper networking cables are stretched to the limits with today's fastest networking speeds, with each progressive jump in performance leading to shorter transmission lengths that hinder long-reach capabilities. The increased power requirements also lead to thicker shielding inside the cabling, which presents its own challenges.



Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire Silicon Photonics Leader, Luxtera



December 18, 2018: SAN JOSE, Calif. – Dec, 18, 2018 – Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced the intent to acquire privately-held Luxtera, Inc, a semiconductor company based in Carlsbad, Calif. that uses silicon photonics to build integrated optics capabilities for webscale and enterprise data centers, service provider market segments, and other customers. Luxtera's technology, design, and manufacturing innovation significantly improves chip scale and performance, while lowering costs. Cisco plans to incorporate Luxtera's technology across its intent-based networking portfolio, spanning enterprise, data center and service provider markets. '

"With Cisco's 2018 Visual Networking Index projecting that global Internet traffic will increase threefold over the next five years, our customers are facing an exponential demand for Internet bandwidth," said David Goeckeler, executive vice president and general manager, Networking and Security Business at Cisco. "Optics is a fundamental technology to enable this future. Coupled with our silicon and optics innovation, Luxtera will allow our customers to build the biggest, fastest and most efficient networks in the world." Cisco will pay $660 million in cash and assumed equity awards for the acquisition of Luxtera. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of Cisco's fiscal year 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.



Juniper Networks lays out silicon photonics based pluggable optical module plans



Mar 26th, 2019: Add Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) to the list of systems vendors getting into the pluggable optical transceiver space (alongside Ciena and Infinera). The switch and router vendor has announced initial plans to market 100G QSFP28 and 400G QSFP-DD devices leveraging the silicon photonics expertise it brought in-house via its 2016 acquisition of Aurrion.



The company is not yet discussing timeframes or production strategies, according to Juniper Networks Senior Director of Product Marketing Donyel Jones-Williams. However, unlike Cisco's CPAK module from a few years ago, Juniper Networks' optical transceivers will be based on MSA standard form factors and therefore could be used in switches and routers other than Juniper Networks', Jones-Williams told Lightwave. The company demonstrated both 100G (QSFP28 LR4) and 400G optical transceivers at its booth at OFC 2019 in San Diego earlier this month. A 2x100G optical module is also expected to be made available.



On The Basis Of Product, The Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market Is Primarily Split Into



Modulator

Photodetector

Laser



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Hyper_Scale Data Centers

Telecommunications

Data center & high-performance computing

Military and defense

Others



This report focuses on Silicon Photonics Transceiver volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon Photonics Transceiver market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.



Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:



Cyclical dynamics - We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.



Identifying key cannibalizes - Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.



Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.



Interrelated opportunities - This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.



Browse Full Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10082340233/global-silicon-photonics-transceiver-market-research-report-with-opportunities-and-strategies-to-boost-growth-covid-19-impact-and-recovery?Mode=12&Source=Releasewire



Following are major Table of Content of Silicon Photonics Transceiver Industry:



- Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market Sales Overview.

- Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

- Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market Sales Analysis by Region.

- Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market Sales Analysis by Type.

- Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market Analysis by Application.

- Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market -Manufacturers Analysis.



Customization of the Report:



MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com