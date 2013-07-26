Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Silicon Storage Technology, Inc.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

"Silicon Storage Technology, Inc.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Key Highlights

Silicon Storage Technology, Inc. (SST) develops, designs, licenses and markets a wide range of SuperFlash memory technology solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers, serial flash products, parallel flash products and power amplifiers. It power amplifier portfolio consists of 2.4GHz power amplifiers, 5MHz power amplifiers, dual band power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers and front end modules. SST's products find applications in automotive, industrial, consumer, telecom, office automation and smartcards. The company operates as a subsidiary of Microchip Technology Incorporated. SST is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the US.



Silicon Storage Technology, Inc.



