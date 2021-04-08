Silicon Temperature Sensor Market 2021 by Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Apart from high demand from the consumer electronics and automotive sectors, manufacturers of silicon temperature sensors are extending their production arms in medical and biomedical sensing technology. As silicon sensors assist as a cost-effective option in PCB (Printed Circuit Board) and IC (Integrated Circuit) mounting, manufacturers are employing their functionality in healthcare and industrial applications.



In the silicon temperature sensor market, revenue from the healthcare industry is predicted to reach ~US$ 47 million in the year 2027. Correspondingly, manufacturers are increasing focus on microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology in the healthcare space. Thus, for biomedical applications, these silicon sensors support in improving the quality of human life and provide insights in the field of microfabrication.



The advantages of silicon sensors help manufacturers fabricate electrodes and substrates to develop improved prototypes of multifunctional sensing. In the silicon temperature sensor market, manufacturers are experimenting on lab-on-a-chip systems for biomedical applications. Silicon sensor's efficient semiconducting and low-cost implementation attributes are exploited by stakeholders in multifunctional medical applications.



Printed Sensors Provide Temperature Sensing Flexibility in Industrial Applications



After identity, location, and time, the most important information required is temperature. Due to the increasing demand for insights on temperature in various applications, manufacturers in the silicon temperature sensor landscape are catering to niche areas of industrial manufacturing, food, and product safety.



The global industrial space of the silicon temperature sensor market is estimated to reach ~US$ 55 million in 2027. With the influx of global connectivity, manufacturers are eying opportunities for Internet of Things (IoT). Temperature sensing in industrial applications is rapidly changing from simple data logging to reports on monitoring-intervention-control (MIC) in real time. In such cases, printed sensors provide flexibility for temperature sensing, virtually in almost all industrial applications.



The trend of printed sensors in industrial applications has encouraged manufacturers to develop negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors that are based on the novel printed silicon technology. Manufacturers in the silicon temperature sensor market are combining these thermistors with other printed components such as humidity and pressure sensors. They are also increasing their manufacturing capacities of printed sensors for a variety of conventional electronics to provide insights on MIC.



Bendable Substrates Gain Prominence in Printed Devices



Though silicon temperature sensors are gaining increased applications in IoT and electronics, certain limitations of the technology are likely to negatively influence market growth.



The silicon temperature sensor market is facing a potential threat from advanced printed sensors that are not based on the principles of traditional silicon sensor systems. These printed sensors attached in printed devices offer better flexibility for applications in consumer electronics, due to their low-profile bendable substrates. These advanced sensors also provide better cost-efficiency than conventional silicon sensors, as manufacturers require minimum material cost to combine these advanced sensors with measurement systems on a single substrate.



Thus, manufacturers need to make advancements in better designs to capitalize on the profits in the growing sector of printed devices. Manufacturers should replace traditional PCB designs with more bendable substrates in the silicon temperature sensor market.



