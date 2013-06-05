Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- AuthenWare Corporation today announced that it has been selected to present its natural strong authentication at SVForum’s Launch: Silicon Valley 2013 (www.launchsiliconvalley.org), Silicon Valley’s high visibility platform for emerging technology companies to springboard their products and services into the market. The event, to be held June 4 at Microsoft’s Mountain View, CA Campus, is designed to uncover and showcase products and services from the most exciting of the newest startups in information technology, mobility, digital media, next generation internet, life sciences and clean technology.



The program (www.launchsiliconvalley.org/agenda) will start at 8:30 a.m., when Ray Kurzweil, author, inventor, futurist, and Director of Engineering at Google, will give his views on "Innovations in Innovation,” followed by Guy Kawasaki on how to build insanely successful startups, discussions on the changing role of venture capital and updates from several Launch: Silicon Valley alumni companies. The afternoon will be given over to the 30 presenting companies, when each one will have the opportunity to present their products and field questions from the audience and a panel of VCs and Angels. Wrapping up the day, Dr. Mike North of Discovery Channel’s “Prototype This!” will deliver the closing keynote, after which awards will be given for the “Most Likely to Succeed” in each of the six presenting categories. Presenters will be available to showcase their companies and products in the exhibition hall, which is open for networking, deal making, and interviews between presentations.



“Traditionally, in information security, the weakest link is the human being, but for us the human being is at the core of our technology,” said Daniel Caselles, CTO, of AuthenWare. “Our approach is just natural security. Instead of unnatural demands such as remembering complicated passwords, we have developed a security solution that is based on human nature or human behaviors. It is biometrically secure and means that only the owner of those credentials will be able to enter without any additional hardware, tokens or answering security questions. It is natural and secure! And users love it!”



The event will kick off with the Pre-Launch: Silicon Valley 2013 Press Briefing introducing the finalists to the media for their stories, and Pre- Event Party on the evening of June 3, when presenting startup teams will have the opportunity to network with some of Silicon Valley's most influential executives and deal makers.



“We are excited to have innovative startups like AuthenWare present at this year’s Launch: Silicon Valley product launch,” said Chris Gill, President of SVForum Board of Directors. “Beyond the competition, AuthenWare will have the opportunity to network with some of Silicon Valley's most influential executives and deal makers as a way to build critical relationships that support their path forward.”



AuthenWare provides natural and strong behavioral biometrics authentication factors by combining a set of intelligent and elegant proprietary technologies designed for organizations to impede or prevent fraud due to identity theft while making the user's experience easier, more natural and more productive than ever. AuthenWare's authentication factors allow setting authentication security policies per device type, user, application or transaction.



AuthenWare makes it easy to combine intelligent technologies for behavioral biometric authentication (e.g., Typing Rhythm recognition) with other elegant technologies (e.g., Soft Tokens) creating a robust layered set of authentication factors that make the user's life easier and that actually detect and inform of breach attempts.



In its 8th year, Launch: Silicon Valley is now firmly established as the premier product launch platform for technology startups. The event, co-presented by SVForum, Garage Technology Ventures and Microsoft, provides the next generation of emerging technology companies with the opportunity to pitch their products to, and network with, an audience of Silicon Valley’s top VCs, Angels, corporate business development executives, prospective customers and partners, bloggers and media.



Launch: Silicon Valley is co-presented by SVForum, early stage venture capital firm Garage Technology Ventures and Microsoft, which will host the event at the Microsoft Silicon Valley campus in Mountain View. Additional sponsors include Accenture, Cooley LLP, Silicon Beat, IBM, Bridge Bank, Callidus Cloud, CitizenTekk, Deloitte, Global Media Strategy communications LLC, Halosys Technologies, Hummer Winblad, Life Science Angels, the Band of Angels, Nephoscale, Sand Hill Angels, the Angels Forum, The Kauffman Fellows Program, and VentureDeal



Established in 1983, SVForum is a leading Silicon Valley not-for-profit organization. SVForum provides an unbiased source of information and insight to the technology community. SVForum engages the community by creating connections and community, providing education and access to resource and linking the global business community to Silicon Valley. SVForum provides the latest insights on emerging technology trends and best business practices through events, specialized services and resources. SVForum reaches 15,000 technology professionals annually through more than 20 events each month. SVForum partners include global leaders Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Microsoft, Nokia, Qualcomm and SAP, as well as leading venture capital firms, service providers and the Sobrato Foundation.



For further information, visit the SVForum website at http://www.svforum.org.



