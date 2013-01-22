Silicon Valley Meets Crowdfunders. Join Us in Expo & Conference: Thursday April 4 - Friday April 5, 2013: Sheraton Hotel, Palo Alto, CA

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- On April 4th and 5th 2013, Silicon Valley Crowdfund Ventures is organizing a conference in Palo Alto,CA. A year after President Obama signed the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act. The President called the Act a “game-changer” Silicon Valley Crowd-funding conference will make an expert assessment of crowd-funding in the US with focus on recent experiences, and sets strategies to anticipate near future developments.” that would remove barriers that prevent small businesses from growing and hiring.



President during the ceremony explains: “Because of this bill, start-ups and small business will now have access to a big, new pool of potential investors — namely, the American people. For the first time, ordinary Americans will be able to go online and invest in entrepreneurs that they believe in.... the JOBS Act would make it easier for business owners to take their companies public."



The JOBS Act will take effect after Securities and Exchange Commission work in progress ends in the coming months.



