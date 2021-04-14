Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The latest market intelligence study on the Silicon Wafer market applies the best of both primary and secondary research techniques to bring to light the growth rate of the Silicon Wafer market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry. Besides this, in order to calculate the market share, the study takes a closer look at the selling price of the product across different regions.



The global silicon wafer market size is expected to reach USD 16.01 Billion at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This consistent revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles globally. Rise in demand for miniaturized electronic devices and products is also contributing significantly to growth of the market. Significant increase in adoption of LED lights and related systems globally is another factor propelling market growth. Setting up of new production facilities and expansion of existing ones is a trend observed in the market.



Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2020, Qromis and Shin-Etsu Chemical entered into an agreement with the purpose to collaboratively manufacture epitaxial and substrates wafer for LED devices and RF electronics.

Asia Pacific is expected to continue to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to presence of key players in countries in the region. China, being the largest producer and end user of consumer electronics, is a key contributor to revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market. Increasing foreign investments in the electronics sector in India is driving growth of the market in the region.

Major companies operating in global silicon wafer are EpiWorks Inc., Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd., Nichia Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Siltronic AG, Desert Silicon Inc., Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd., Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc., IQE plc., and ON Semiconductor.



Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

100mm to 150mm

200mm

300mm

450mm and above



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Epitaxial Wafers

Polished wafers

SOI wafers

Diffused wafers



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Consumer Electronics

MEMS

RF Electronics

Automotive

Photonics



Moreover, the report centers on providing comprehensive analytical data on the regional segments, which includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East& Africa, and the Rest of the World.



