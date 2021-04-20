Silicon Wafer Market Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The global silicon wafer market size is expected to reach USD 16.01 Billion at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.



This consistent revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles globally. Rise in demand for miniaturized electronic devices and products is also contributing significantly to growth of the market. Significant increase in adoption of LED lights and related systems globally is another factor propelling market growth. Setting up of new production facilities and expansion of existing ones is a trend observed in the market.



Major companies operating in global silicon wafer are EpiWorks Inc., Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd., Nichia Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Siltronic AG, Desert Silicon Inc., Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd., Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc., IQE plc., and ON Semiconductor.



For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global silicon wafer market based on diameter, type, application, and region.



Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

100mm to 150mm

200mm

300mm

450mm and above



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Epitaxial Wafers

Polished wafers

SOI wafers

Diffused wafers



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Consumer Electronics

MEMS

RF Electronics

Automotive

Photonics



The global Silicon Wafer market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Silicon Wafer market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Silicon Wafer market.



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Silicon Wafer market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Silicon Wafer market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Silicon Wafer market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Silicon Wafer market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



