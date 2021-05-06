Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The global silicon wafer market size is expected to reach USD 16.01 Billion at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This consistent revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles globally. Rise in demand for miniaturized electronic devices and products is also contributing significantly to growth of the market. Significant increase in adoption of LED lights and related systems globally is another factor propelling market growth. Setting up of new production facilities and expansion of existing ones is a trend observed in the market.



The report also offers a comprehensive study about the current and emerging trends observed in the market, along with an emphasis on the key driving and restraining factors.



In January 2020, Qromis and Shin-Etsu Chemical entered into an agreement with the purpose to collaboratively manufacture epitaxial and substrates wafer for LED devices and RF electronics.

Asia Pacific is expected to continue to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to presence of key players in countries in the region. China, being the largest producer and end user of consumer electronics, is a key contributor to revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market. Increasing foreign investments in the electronics sector in India is driving growth of the market in the region.

Major companies operating in global silicon wafer are EpiWorks Inc., Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd., Nichia Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Siltronic AG, Desert Silicon Inc., Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd., Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc., IQE plc., and ON Semiconductor.



Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

100mm to 150mm

200mm

300mm

450mm and above



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Epitaxial Wafers

Polished wafers

SOI wafers

Diffused wafers



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Consumer Electronics

MEMS

RF Electronics

Automotive

Photonics



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Silicon Wafer Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Silicon Wafer Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The advantages and benefits of silicon wafers

4.2.2.2. Rise in the demand for consumer electronics

4.2.2.3. Increasing of electric and hybrid vehicles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Challenges associated with complex design

4.2.3.2. High product development cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Silicon Wafer Market By Diameter Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Diameter Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. 100mm to 150mm

5.1.2. 200mm

5.1.3. 300mm

5.1.4. 450mm and above



