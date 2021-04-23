New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- Increasing demand for high temperature resistant segment coupled with high investments in R&D of silicone additives are fueling the market growth.



Market Size – USD 1,527.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.50%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for silicone additives in plastic composite end-usages.



The global Silicone Additives Market is forecast to reach USD 2,539.9 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly as the demand for silicone additives are growing remarkably in the painting & coating and plastic composite applications. The sanitary & skin safe formulation and food safe additives offer less toxicity and have a wide application base due to its safe usage in critical applications. Rheology modifiers, lubricating agents, and adhesive additives are some of the high used functions of the silicone additives in the paper, paint and adhesive & sealant industries.



Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest with the highest growth rate of 8.1% in the period 2019 -- 2026, owing to its upswing in demand for the silicone additives in the top growing industries like painting & coatings and personal care products in countries such as India and China.



Key participants include Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu, Dow Corning, BYK Additives, Siltech, Supreme Silicones, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Elkem.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Paper industries are being driven with high demand for silicone-coated papers, demand for silicone additives in other specialty paper like label stock, paper tape, and packaging paper among others. The segment had a market share of 12.9% in 2018 and would grow with a CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period.

- Silicone exhibits a characteristic of remaining highly elastic in low temperatures and provide stability when the temperature increases. This facility makes it feasible for use in paintings & coatings and also as an adhesive glue sealant itself. Adhesives & sealants had a market possession of USD 0.19 Billion in 2018. The growth rate is calculated to be 5.9% in the period 2019 – 2026.

- Rheology modifier is the additive ingredient that controls the viscosity and the profile of the liquids, which includes the yield stress and the viscosity at different shear modes and rates and also affect the latency of the compound. The rheology modifier would reach a market revenue of USD 0.68 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

- High temperature resistant additives are formulated to withstand high temperature after being cured which can typically resist up to 230 degrees centigrade. This type of additives are used as sealants in high temperature surfaces and are also used in various electrical and industrial applications. The high temperature resistant additives are calculated to gain a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period.

- APAC, with its massive demand for paints & coatings applications and plastic composites, is growing the fastest at a CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period. China and India are some of the most active contributors in this region.

- North America is accounted to dominate the market with 33.8% of market possession in 2026 growing with a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period.

- Europe is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 22.7% of market possession by 2026 and a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global silicone additives market on the basis of the functions, performance, end-usages, and region:



Functions Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Rheology Modifiers

Dissolving Additives

Adhesive Additives

Lubricating Agents

Water & Abrasion Resistance

Defoaming Agents

Others



Performance Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)



High Temperature Resistant

Glazing & Transparent

Neutral Cure

Food Safe

Sanitary & Skin Safe

Frame Sealant

Other Specialty



End-Usages Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Plastic Composites

Paper Industries

Paints & Coatings

Foods & Beverages

Adhesives & Sealants

Petroleum Industries

Home & Personal Care

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Silicone Additives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Silicone Additives Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. High demand of painting and coating applications

4.2.2.2. Increasing number of end-use applications

4.2.2.3. The extensive uplift in the foods & beverages and personal care market

4.2.2.4. Growing use of plastics composites materials

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Price fluctuations with fine silicon powder

4.2.3.2. Practice of using the alternatives

4.2.3.3. Toxicity of silicones in the food or skin related products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

…..

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Evonik Industries AG

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Wacker Chemie AG

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Shin-Etsu

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Dow Corning

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. BYK Additives

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



