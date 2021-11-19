Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Silicone Baking Mats Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Silicone Baking Mats Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Silicone Baking Mats Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Silpat (France),Artisan (United States),Paderno World Cuisine (Italy),Shenzhen Feiaoda Technology Co, Ltd. (China),Silikomart (Italy),Mrs. Anderson (United States),NY Cake (United States),Wilton Brands LLC (United States),August Thomsen Corp. (United States),Matfer Bourgeat (France),Joseph Joseph (United Kingdom),Imperial Home (United States),WinCo Foods (United States)



Definition:

A silicone baking mat is made from high-quality food-grade silicone and fiberglass and is most commonly used to cover baking trays when baking. Due to their non-stick properties, they are also perfect for baking messy or sticky preparations. Silicone baking mats come in different shapes and sizes to adapt to different sizes of baking molds. A silicone baking mat is a non-stick baking surface made of high-quality food-grade silicone. This surface is available in various shapes and sizes to suit different types of baking pans. The main advantage of a silicone mat is that, unlike parchment paper, it is reusable. However, greasing or spraying the silicone mats on before putting on batter or food will help when it's time to remove your freshly baked treat. Regardless of the clutter your famous chocolate chip cookies create on a baking sheet, a silicone mat will help keep the clutter at bay and your cookies will be in better shape to last longer. Silicone baking mats are safe for baking. The temperature limit for silicone baking mats is 428 degrees. These baking mats can also be put in the freezer. However, the safety of silicone baking mats should be considered when buying. Now that silicone is growing in popularity, some companies are adding fillers to their silicone molds and mats.



Market Trend:

A Rise in Demand for Frozen Bakery Food

A Growth in Changing Eating Habits



Market Drivers:

The Increase in Disposable Incomes of the Middle-Class Households

Increasing Demand form Household Applications

High Demand for Convenience Products in the Food Industry



Challenges:

Competition from Manufacturers Offering Low-Cost Products



Opportunities:

Increase in the Consumer Habits to Spend More in the Restaurants and Bakeries

Increasing Demand from Emerging Countries



The Global Silicone Baking Mats Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Less than 5 Inches, 10-14 Inches, 14-20 Inches, 20-30 Inches, 30-40 Inches, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial), Shape (Square, Rectangle), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, Online), End-User (Bakery, Family, Restaurant, Others)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



