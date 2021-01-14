New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- Silicone Film Market



The silicone film market is expected to account for USD 1.32 billion by 2026. Silicone films are majorly applied to various products for implementing major properties on them. These characteristics are not only useful in enhancing the strength of these products but also gives protection against high temperature and moisture. Silicone films are variedly used in electronic products for their high dielectric breakdown.



The expanding industrialization of the electronic sector with the increase in the packaging industry are influencing the market for silicone films. The packaging sector is further driven by industries like medicine, agricultural produce, food, and even electronics. Their utilisation rises due to abrasion, resistance to slip, and improved adhesion from the market.



The study extensively covers the latest updates about the Silicone Film business sector, which has been beleaguered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, which, in turn, has impeded the future growth prospects of this industry. Thus, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of this business vertical's current scenario, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Landscape:



Under this section of the report, our market research panel has focused on the leading companies and the company profiles. The report's competitive outlook encases the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market players for optimal business expansion. Moreover, the future financial outlook of these players has been deeply assessed by leveraging avant-garde analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. A detailed supply and value chain analysis have also been entailed in the report.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report:



Wacker Chemie, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Elkem, Momentive Performance Materials, Loparex, Dowdupont, Toray Advanced Film, Siliconature, Polyplex, and Sappi Limited, among others.



The Silicone Film market is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Silicone Film market operations and covers:



Membrane Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Acrylic elastomer

Silicone elastomers

Polyurethanes

Others



Film Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Silicone Film

Silicone Coated Film

Silicone Release Liners

Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Electronics

Medical

Industrial

Packaging

Others



Regional Outlook



Europe is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the anticipated period. The European Government has implemented into effect Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control Directive (IPPC) in order to reduce the use of harmful chemicals that might have a negative effect on the growth of the silicone film market. In 2018, North America held a market share of 22.5%. The growing demand for silicon films is due to their employment in a wide spectrum of industries, including medical, manufacturing, and packaging, which is expected to fuel the market growth.



Global Silicone Film Market Report - Table of contents:



Chapter 1: The report encompasses the global Silicone Film market introduction and the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2: In this section of the report, the authors have performed detailed scrutiny of the key manufacturers of the Silicone Film industry, focusing on their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapter 3: The report underlines the competitive landscape of the Silicone Film market. It involves an in-depth account of the vast vendor landscape of the market

Chapter 4: This section also performs a broad segmentation of the Silicone Film industry based on the regional outlook. The report thus evaluates the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the forecast years.

Chapters 5: This chapter of the report further segments the Silicone Film market on the basis of product type, application range, and market players.



