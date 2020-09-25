Silicone Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Top Key Players: Elkem ASA, ICM Products, Hutchinson

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Silicone is the high performing material that comprises silicone fluids, reactive silanes, and the silicone polymers. This material is extensively used in wide range of industrial and consumer products. Silicone offers essential advantages is major end use segments in the key industries of any economy, such as electronics, construction, transportation, healthcare, personal care, and more. This material also imparts several other benefits, such as resistance to ultraviolet radiation and cold, moisture, heat, improved flexibility, and others. More commonly, silicone is used in paints and coating industry. Silicone is used to create the automobile parts, sealants and adhesives, and coatings for airbags. They are also used in tubs, floor joints, and showers to prevent leakage of water. The improved silicone included paints that maintain newer look to the exterior walls of the house.



Silicone majorly includes the one of the most essential and must have ingredient, silica, which is more common form of sand. But, there is a difference between silicone and silicon. Silicon is basically a chemical element and is also understood as 'Si'. Like several other elements, this element does not naturally occur in the isolated form. However, silicone belongs to the family of wide range of polymers that comprises siloxane bond (chemically referred as Si-O-Si) which also includes different other organic compounds.



Major Key Players of the Silicone Market are:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Ashland Incorporated, Silchem, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Chemical Company, Elkem ASA, ICM Products, Inc., Hutchinson, and Evonik Industries AG, among others.



A rising number of building & construction projects and rapid industrialization across the Asia Pacific region alongside the growing personal care sector across North America and Europe will further boost the overall market growth. The growing applications of silicone elastomers in the medical & healthcare sector is also contributing to market growth. Silicone elastomers are gaining wide-scale acceptance in the medical & healthcare sector, primarily owing to low toxicity and a low risk of unfavorable biological reactions. Antimicrobial silicone elastomers reduce microbial contamination in food, cosmetics, and medicines, and are also capable of curbing the growth of microbes on or within the human body. These are important factors that will further contribute to the market growth.



The launch of new products consisting of silicone and its derivatives by market players in a wide range of industries; growing research & development activities, especially in the medical & healthcare sectors; and the need for advancements in silicone elastomers will present significant growth opportunities to market players. Several market players are focusing on increasing the production of silicone elastomers through advanced technologies such as 3D printing.



Major Types of Silicone Market covered are:

Resins

Gels

Elastomers, and Fluids



Major Applications of Silicone Market covered are:

Building & Construction

Personal Care & Consumer Products

Medical & Healthcare

Industrial Process

Transportation

Electronics, and Energy



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Silicone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Silicone market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Silicone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Silicone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Silicone Market Size

2.2 Silicone Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Silicone Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Silicone Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Silicone Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Silicone Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Silicone Sales by Product

4.2 Global Silicone Revenue by Product

4.3 Silicone Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Silicone Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Silicone industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



