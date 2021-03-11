New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The Silicone Market is expected to reach USD 22.48 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increasing demand for automotive vehicles in various industries globally. Based on statistics, increase in demand from healthcare industry is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years. Abundant availability of raw materials including metals and polymers coupled with technological expertise has lead to the development of emerging economies which are resulting in high growth rates for the market.



The currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected several countries and sectors and the subsequent social restrictions and lockdowns have resulted in the economic slowdown. The report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the overall market and offers an estimation of the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Silicone market.



Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are: Dow Corning Corp., Shin-Etsu, Hutchinson, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, CSL Silicones Incorporated, RUSNANO, Silchem, Inc., Wacker Chemie GmbH, Silteq Ltd., Quantum Silicones



Market segmentation based on Product Type:



Elastomers



Fluid



Gels



Resins



Market segmentation based on Application:



Industrial process



Building & Construction



Electrical & Electronics



Medical & Healthcare



Others



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market dynamics and the factors that might influence the growth of the market or hamper it. The report additionally discusses in-depth the strategic initiatives taken by the major market players for expanding their consumer base and to gain market size. This includes a list of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. The report includes an extensive profiling of the key companies including their product catalogues, pricing analysis, and business expansion strategies.



The regional analysis of the Silicone market provides an insight into the regions expected to hold the largest share in the market. According to the research report, North America is expected to dominate the market holding the largest share. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth in the coming years owing to adoption of advanced technologies and growing consumer base. Europe is expected to follow closely behind North America & APAC countries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold a significant share in the market.



The regional analysis covers:



· North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report applies advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis for an accurate estimation of the market. The statistical data is explained by the means of graphs, charts, diagrams, figures, and tables for an ease of understanding. The report also covers the COVID-19 impact analysis.



The report provides an extensive study on the factors that are projected to create significant opportunities for revenue generation and provide insight into gaining market size. The report gives crucial data about the current and future trends that will influence the market growth for the established companies as well as new entrants.



