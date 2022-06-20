Silicone Release Coating Market to See Booming Growth : Dow, Elkem, AkzoNobel

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Silicone Release Coating Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Silicone Release Coating market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Dow Inc. (United States), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Elkem (Norway), Champion Tape (United States), Sherwin-Williams (United States), Hempel Group (Denmark), Evonik Industries (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), PPG Industries (United States) and Wacker Chemie (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Silicone Release Coating

Silicone release coatings are applied at low weights onto a wide range of substrates using many different techniques. The coatings form a cross-linked non-stick surface useful in protecting pressure-sensitive adhesives until the moment of use and many other sticky materials like bituminous compounds, composite prepregs, and food. Rising demand for silicon release coating among various industries such as healthcare, adhesives, cosmetics, and others are the major factors driving the market growth. Increasing demand for reliable product labels is boosting the market during the forecast period.



On 15th November 2021, Dow Inc. launched solvent-free SYL-OFF SL 184 Coating, an energy-efficient alternative that overcomes misting at very high product label production line speeds. The new product launch is helping to meet the increasing demand for reliable product labels, increase production rates, and lower costs. and On 13th December 2021, Champion Tape launched TEGO RC 1442 release coating. It delivers all the same release performance benefits customers are used to. The product provides excellent anchorage to the substrate and delivers stable release value over time, even under humid storage conditions, as per the Evonik.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (UV-Cured, Heat-Cured, Thermally-Cured), Application (Tapes, Labels, Specialty Release Liners, Others), Composition (Polymer Architecture, Modifier Architecture, Cross-linker Architecture, Others), End-User (Paints and Adhesive, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Construction, Others)



Market Trend

- Consumer Awareness towards Silicon Release Coatings for Hygiene Application

- Popularity and Adoption of High-Quality Coatings and Liners



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for Tapes, Labels, and Specialty Release Liners

- Advancement in the Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Coatings



Opportunities

- Increasing Application of Silicone Release Coatings in Industrial, Food-Contact Manufacturing, and Film and Paper Coating Industry can create Opportunities for the Market Growth



Restraints

- Concerns Related with Develop Robust Silicone Release Coating Systems for General Grades of Film



Challenges

- Development of Cost-effective Products under Stringent Environmental Regulations



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Silicone Release Coating Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Silicone Release Coating market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Silicone Release Coating Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Silicone Release Coating

Chapter 4: Presenting the Silicone Release Coating Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Silicone Release Coating market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Silicone Release Coating Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



