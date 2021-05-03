New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global silicone surfactants market is forecasted to reach USD 3,161.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This type of surfactants, like dimethicone copolyol, contain hydrophilic and hydrophobic portions that help it in minimizing the surface tension of water. Reducing surface tension is a crucial, primary step in the formation of foam, wetting, and emulsification. The market is projected to witness considerable expansion during the forecast period. The market growth is resultant of a combination of different factors. One of the mentionable factors in this regards is its traits like bacteria resistance, hypo-allergic to the skin, and biocompatibility. The presence of these traits in this surfactant results in its extensive application in personal care products. In addition to that, its features like low thermal conductivity, and low weight have resulted in its increasing use for insulating industrial and agricultural buildings. It is also applicable in commercial buildings for maintaining uniform temperature and minimizing noise levels.



In regards to region, Europe occupies a considerable market position. The growth of the market in Europe is resultant of the well-established cosmetics industry, increasing awareness and demand for skin-friendly personal care products.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study



DOW Corning, Evonik, Wacker Chemie, Momentive Performance Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Innospec, ELE, Siltech, Supreme Silicones, and Elkem.



Another mentionable factor supporting market growth is a continuous emphasis on R&D activities.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the silicone surfactants market according to Product Type, Application and, End-user, and Region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Water-soluble

Oil-soluble



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Foaming Agents

Emulsifiers

Wetting Agents

Defoaming Agents

Dispersants

Others



End-user Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Construction

Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Textile

Agriculture

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The silicone surfactants market held a market share of USD 160.2 Million in the year 2018. It is projected to witness a growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period.



In context to Product Type, the Water-soluble segment generated a higher revenue of USD 108.9 Million in 2018 with a faster CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Factors like increasing demand for water-based skincare products, which is resultant of its traits like quick absorption, minimal pore-clogging, and lightweight formula contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.



In regards to Application, the Emulsifiers segment occupied the largest market share of 29.0% in 2018, with the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Emulsifiers segment is attributed to elevating demand for emulsifiers from different end-user industries like the construction sector, the cosmetics industry. The traits of silicone, like effective minimization of the surface tension, has resulted in its increased application as emulsifiers, which contributes to the growth rate of this segment.



In context to End-user, the Personal Care segment generated the highest revenue of USD 56.1 Million in 2018, with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Factors like rising demand for skin-friendly personal care products, continuous expansion of the cosmetics industry that is resulting in elevating the need for this surfactant in manufacturing these goods, contribute to the revenue generated by this segment.



In regards to region, North America held the second-largest market share of0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market share held by North America is resultant of the elevated awareness about eco-friendly products and increasing demand for personal care products that possess minimal toxic substances…

Continue



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Silicone Surfactants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Silicone Surfactants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market driver's analysis

…



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



10.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Market positioning

10.5. Strategy Benchmarking

10.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



11.1. Seal King Ind Co., Ltd.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Technology Insights

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



In conclusion, the Silicone Surfactants Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



