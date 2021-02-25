New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The global silicone surfactants market is forecasted to reach USD 242.4 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This type of surfactants, like dimethicone copolyol, contain hydrophilic and hydrophobic portions that help it in minimizing the surface tension of water. Reducing surface tension is a crucial, primary step in the formation of foam, wetting, and emulsification. The market is projected to witness considerable expansion during the forecast period. The Silicone Surfactants market growth is resultant of a combination of different factors. One of the mentionable factors in this regards is its traits like bacteria resistance, hypo-allergic to the skin, and biocompatibility.



The presence of these traits in this surfactant results in its extensive application in personal care products. In addition to that, its features like low thermal conductivity, and low weight have resulted in its increasing use for insulating industrial and agricultural buildings. It is also applicable in commercial buildings for maintaining uniform temperature and minimizing noise levels. Such diverse applications have positively impacted the growth of the market. Another mentionable factor supporting market growth is a continuous emphasis on R&D activities.



Get a PDF sample copy of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1967



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



DOW Corning, Evonik, Wacker Chemie, Momentive Performance Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Innospec, ELE, Siltech, Supreme Silicones, and Elkem.



In regards to region, Europe occupies a considerable market position. The growth of the market in Europe is resultant of the well-established cosmetics industry, increasing awareness and demand for skin-friendly personal care products.



For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Silicone Surfactants Systems market on the basis of types, applications end use and region.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Water-soluble

Oil-soluble



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Foaming Agents

Emulsifiers

Wetting Agents

Defoaming Agents

Dispersants

Others



Order now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1967



End-user Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Construction

Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Textile

Agriculture

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest



The silicone surfactants market held a market share of USD 160.2 Million in the year 2018. It is projected to witness a growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period.



In context to Product Type, the Water-soluble segment generated a higher revenue of USD 108.9 Million in 2018 with a faster CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Factors like increasing demand for water-based skincare products, which is resultant of its traits like quick absorption, minimal pore-clogging, and lightweight formula contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.



In regards to Application, the Emulsifiers segment occupied the largest market share of 29.0% in 2018, with the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Emulsifiers segment is attributed to elevating demand for emulsifiers from different end-user industries like the construction sector, the cosmetics industry. The traits of silicone, like effective minimization of the surface tension, has resulted in its increased application as emulsifiers, which contributes to the growth rate of this segment…Continue



Request a customized sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1967



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Silicone Surfactants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Silicone Surfactants Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market driver's analysis



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. In case of further queries regarding the report or inquiry about its customization, please connect with us. We will ensure your report is well-suited to your requirements.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Browse Related Reports:



Isophytol Market Share, Growth & Size, By Type of Fragrance, By Grade, By Sales Channel, By Applications and Forecasts to 2027



Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis by Material Type, By Metal Type, By Polymer Type, By Ceramics Type, By Process, By End-use and Segment Forecasts To 2027



Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Size, Analysis & Trends, By Product, By Process, By Application and Forecasts to 2027