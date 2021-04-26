Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Silk Protein Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Silk Protein Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Silk Protein. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Danone (France), AMSilk GmbH (Germany), Ashtae (United States), Bolt Threads Inc. (United States), Bonsoul (India), Caribbean Natural Products Inc. (United States), E'TAE Natural Products (United States), Huzhou Aotesi Biochemical Co., Ltd. (China), Protein Factory (United States), Proteina (United States) and Silk Tech (United States).



Definition:

Silk is made up of two main proteins: fibroin, which is a fibrous protein, and sericin, which is a sticky protein. These two proteins make up 70–80 percent and 20–30 percent of silk, respectively. Sericin has a high hydroxy amino acid content, which is essential for water binding and skin moisture regulation. It also has a one-of-a-kind carbohydrate moiety and a one-of-a-kind repetitive amino acid sequence that give it a strong affinity for bonding to adhering proteins, resulting in a tightening and anti-wrinkle impact. Furthermore, due to its high molecular weight, it forms a substantial semi-occlusive film on the skin that lasts even after washing and can increase permeability. Silk protein has significant application in cosmetics. Particularly in hair care, silk protein has many benefits in strengthening and moisturizing hairs. With the rise of the cosmetics industry; the demand for silk protein is also increasing.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Silk Protein Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Growth Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Silk Protein in Cosmetics

- Growing Demand for Silk Protein for Supplement Manufacturing



Market Trends

- Increasing R&D on Applications of Silk Protein



Roadblocks

- High Cost Associated with Silk Protein



Opportunities

- Modern Techniques of Silk Protein Production Will Boost the Demand of Silk Protein

- Emerging Demand of Silk Protein from Developed Countries



Challenges

- Silk Protein Supplements Might Have Some Allergic Effects and Side Effects

- Lack of Awareness About Benefits of Silk Protein



The Global Silk Protein Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fibroin, Sericin), Nature (Recyclable, Biodegradable, Biocompatible, Others), Industry Verticals (Cosmetics, Personal Care, Medical, Others), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



