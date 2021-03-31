Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the silo bags market in its published report, which include global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020-2026. In terms of growth, the global silo bags market is projected to witness growth of 6% by the end of 2026, owing to the benefit of storing grains for a long time, and providing protection against insects.



Packaging plays an important role for any product, as it is the first touch and visual point for customers. In addition to its role in marketing, packaging is vital for bulk shipping and protection. The silo bags market is driven by greater awareness about grain wastage during the process of cultivation. The population explosion in emerging economies is creating huge pressure on the overall production of crops. Silo bags can provide the necessary protection, allowing farmers to meet the increasing demand for crops. The relative cost-effectiveness of silo bags is poised to fuel demand in the silo bags market during the forecast period.



Preference for Convenience Packaging Boosts Silo Bags Market



A shift toward convenience packaging is assessed to be a prominent driver for the silo bags market. Modern farmers are discerning customers who need low cost, high performance, and flexible plastic sheets that can fit in a limited amount of space. This has led to innovative and creative solutions in the silo bags market. There is a strong demand for both smaller as well as medium-sized silo bags, as they improve the farmer's ability to wait until there is a better time to process, handle, and deliver grains.



With frequent technology upgrades, different types of machines such as rotary bagger machines are used to fill grains in silo bags. The machine has a grid at the end of the sealed bag that builds up a certain amount of pressure while filling up the bag. The other types of baggers are grinder hopper and bagger, truck bagger, and farm bagger hopper and auger.



Changing Demographics Impact Silo Bags Market



Demographics have an outsized influence on the global silos market and motivate the grain storage industry, culminating in the growth of the silo bags market. The emphasis of the silo bags market is to target small-scale farmers who typically cultivate crops in a paddock. Key stakeholders in the silo bags market are recommended to cater to the need of smaller farmers over their larger counterparts as a first priority. Silo bag manufacturers can work on products that serve smaller farmers and fulfill their requirements one of which is storage at the site of harvest, thereby substantially reducing the cost of transportation.



Increasing Preference for e-Commerce to Increase Sales of Silo Bags



In the last decade, penetration of silo bags market through Internet/e-Commerce retailing has gained momentum, as it is perceived to be very convenient and economical for buyers to make purchase. People across the globe can use the Internet as a medium to place their order of silo bags of various length and made of various different material type, along with all the accessories and proper guidance. Players of silo bags market such as UP North Plastics has started offering their products online to their customers, thus boosting the sales of silo bags.



Silo Bags Market: Competition Landscape



The global silo bags market is highly fragmented in nature into which, a larger portion of market share is held by domestic market players. Some of the key players operating in the global silo bags market are RKW SE, Panama Group, RPC Group Plc, Ipesa - Rio Chico S.A, Grainpro Inc., Plastar S.A, Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturer, Up North Plastics Inc., and Plastika Kritis S.A.